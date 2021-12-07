Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey is now two years removed from being a 2A section runner-up, but the roster is much different for 2021-22 with just seven players back from last season.
The Wings finished 7-12 overall in the shortened 2021 season and will need a lot of new production with so many graduations.
Senior forward Jonathan Essen, senior goalie Reid Lucas, junior defensemen Cole Majkozak and Jamen Malone and sophomore forwards Jameson Essen, Tanner Rausch and Dane Yeager return to varsity, but the rest of the roster will include new players to the varsity lineup.
Essen is the top offensive returner, collecting seven goals and eight assists, and Jameson Essen (two goals, seven assists), Rausch (two goals, six assists) and Dane Yeager also look to take on a larger role.
Malone (three assists) and Majkozak (four assists) are the top defensemen back from 2021, and senior goalie Reid Lucas returns after being the back-up goalie a year ago. Lucas was 0-1 overall with 36 saves and a .837 save percentage.
The newcomers on the squad are senior forward Anders Johnson, senior defenseman Jude Yeager, junior forwards Mac Burns, Sam Burns and Franke Annis, junior goalie Henry Dimich, junior defenseman Riley Hanson, sophomore forwards Aidan Cook and Charlie Goergen and defensemen Jack Bailey and Dayton Franke.
Goalie Ben Smith also joins varsity.
The Wings will need to make up for the lost production from several key graduates including forwards Noah Weisjahn (10 goals, nine assists), Jack Potter (10 goals, eight assists), Evan Dimich (five goals, 11 assists) and Ryan Badertscher (five goals, seven assists), defensemen Teddy Campion (two goals, six assists), Joe Potter (goal, six assists) and Max Korbel (goal, five assists) and goalie Owen Reeve (7-11 overall, 466 saves, 3.17 goals against average, .891 save percentage.
Conference Preview
Armstrong/Cooper plays in the challenging Northwest Suburban Conference this season, which includes second-ranked Andover, third-ranked Maple Grove, 17th-ranked Rogers, 19th-ranked Blaine and 20th-ranked Centennial.
The Wings were ninth overall at 6-11 a year ago.
Defending conference champion and Class 2A state semifinalist Maple Grove bring back forwards seniors Josh Giuliani, Sawyer Skanson, Bennett Glad and Nathan Jaglo, juniors Landen Gunderson and Finn Brink and defensemen senior Parker Wente and junior Luke Margenau.
Gunderson was third on the team with 48 points last season, collecting 21 goals and 27 assists, and Giuliani was seventh with 31 points, picking up 10 goals and 21 assists.
Jaglo and Brink each had four goals and six assists.
Conference runner-up and Class 2A state qualifier Andover has several players back from last season, including forwards seniors Logan Gravink, Davis Gohman and Hudson Zinda, juniors Gavyn Thoreson and Cooper Conway and defensemen seniors Weston Knox and Kyle Law.
Thoreson was second on the team with 55 points, tied for second with 15 goals and first with 40 assists. Gravink had 31 points with 15 goals and 16 assists, and Knox had 28 points with four goals and 23 assists.
Law had 21 points with nine goals and 12 assists, and Gohman finished with 19 points with seven goals and 12 assists.
Centennial was third in the conference last season and a 5AA section runner-up. The Cougars bring back forwards seniors A.J. Carls, Brody Pass, Owen Van Tassel, Cade Anderson, junior Peyton Blair, sophomore Drake Ramirez and freshman Harper Searles and senior defensemen Jacob Hoylo and Matt Everson.
Carls was second on the team with 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists), and Pass was next with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists). Van Tassel was fifth with 26 points (20 goals, six assists).
Blair (five goals, nine assists) had 14 points, and Anderson (four goals, nine assists) and Hoylo (three goals, 10 assists) each had 13 points.
Rogers was fourth in the conference and an 8AA section semifinalist. And the Royals have added Sinjem (12 goals, 11 assists) as a transfer from Champlin Park.
Back from last season are forwards juniors Sam Ranallo, Carson Melquist, Ty Frederickson and Payton Struck, senior defenseman Miken Miller, junior defensemen Chase Cheslock and Trent Peluf and junior goalie Cade Chapman.
Ranallo was first on the team with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists), and Miller was second with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). Melquist was next with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists), and Cheslock was fifth with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists).
Peluf had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists), and Frederickson finished with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). Struck had 10 points (two goals, eight assists).
Blaine finished sixth in the conference and was a 5AA section semifinalist. The Bengals bring back senior forward Dane Anderson, junior forwards Landon Steffen and Luke Steffen, senior defenseman Finn Loftus, junior defenseman Nate Shaffer and senior goalie Ryan Wallin.
Section Preview
The Wings play in the 2A section, which includes fourth-ranked Delano, 11th-ranked Southwest Christian/Richfield, 12th-ranked Orono and 16th-ranked Minneapolis.
Delano won the 2A section last season before falling in the Class A state quarterfinals. Senior forwards Jesse Peterson, Gunnar Paulson and Bruce Halonen, senior goalie Thomas Huotari and junior forward Will Brown.
Peterson was third on the team with 28 points, collecting 12 goals, 16 assists, and Paulson was eighth with 14 points, picking up nine goals and five assists. Brown (six goals, six assists) and Halonen (four goals, eight assists) each had 12 points.
Huotari was 13-7-1 overall with 369 saves, a 1.71 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.
Southwest Christian/Richfield fell to Orono in last season’s 2A section quarterfinals. Back on the team are senior defenseman Brody Hardacre, senior forwards Joey Michelizzi, Andrew Erhart and Truman Haugen, senior goalie Isaac Haugen and junior forward Caleb Bendell.
Bendell was second on the team with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists), and Hardacre was third on the team with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists). Michelizzi was next with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists).
Erhart had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists), and Haugen finished with 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Haugen was 4-3 overall with 191 saves, a 3.0 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.
Orono was a 2A section semifinalist last season. Back on the team are junior forward Bradley Walker and junior goalie Brock Peyton.
Walker was the top scorer on the team with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists), and Peyton was 8-6 overall with 368 saves, a 2.94 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.
Armstrong/Cooper travels to Elk River Ice Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, to take on Elk River. The Wings host Rogers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.