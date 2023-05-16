Robbinsdale Armstrong boys and girls lacrosse were both in action last week with both defeating Osseo/Park Center on May 8, before both losing to Maple Grove on May 10. The boys then defeated Champlin Park on May 12, while the girls dropped a tough one to Wayzata.
Boys lacrosse
The Falcons started the week with a 12-1 win over Osseo/Park Center on May 8, featuring a four-goal performance from Frankie Annis. The win extended Robbinsdale Armstrong’s undefeated conference record to 6-0.
Annis guided the Falcons into the lead in the first quarter with three goals. Second-quarter goals from Aiden Robb and Noah Storlie gave Armstrong a confident 7-1 lead at halftime.
The Falcons then lost a big matchup between the top teams in the Northwest Suburban conference on May 10, falling 13-8 to Maple Grove.
Maple Grove led 4-3 at halftime, but held out against a late Armstrong comeback with a run of nine second half goals of its own to stay undefeated.
Robbinsdale Armstrong then finished the week with a 10-6 win over Champlin Park to improve its conference record to 7-1. The Falcons started strong and stayed up, scoring six goals in the first half before defending their lead late with a three goal fourth period.
Armstrong boys lacrosse were hosts to Andover on Wednesday, May 17 and will travel to Elk River/Zimmerman Saturday, May 20.
Girls lacrosse
The Falcons beat Osseo/Park Center on Monday to start a busy week, winning 16-3 at home to improve their conference and overall records to 6-1.
Jenna Hamann led the scoring with four goals and two assists, while Clare Sondrall contributed three goals of her own. Katie Palony scored two, while Brielle Anderson, Ainsley Ducharme, Olivia Kehn, Bella Goergen, Millie Mickelberg, Cara Cook, and Erin Palony all scored one goal each.
The Falcons struggled on May 10 as they went on to lose 13-3 to Maple Grove on the road. The Crimson stayed undefeated at the top of the conference table, while Robbinsdale Armstrong ended the night tied for third with a 6-2 conference record.
The Falcons ended the week with a tough loss in their first non-conference game of the season on the road to Wayzata, losing 11-6 and adjusting their overall record this season to 6-3.
Palony led Robbinsdale Armstrong’s attack with three goals against Wayzata.
Armstrong girls lacrosse played two games the following week, traveling to Champlin Park and Andover on Monday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 17.
