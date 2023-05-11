Matt Rockwell

 Matt Rockwell, 11, gets a Robbinsdale Armstrong player out at first base.

 (Photo by Don Johnson)

Both Robbinsdale Armstrong and Park Center/Columbia Heights baseball were kept busy last week with seven games between them, as the Falcons lost to Edina and Anoka on May 1 and 2, respectively, while Park Center/Columbia Heights lost to Bloomington Kennedy on May 1.

Armstrong at Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha

