National Signing Day came and went this year with a little different of a feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Minnesota schools still held minor ceremonies for seniors signing National Letters of Intent, including Armstrong High, which had six athletes make their college choices official.
Seniors Kiya Durant, Libby Mattila, Nikolai Kolesnikov, Ezekiel Clark, Christian Mundt, Maggie McAlister and Ryley Frey all made their commitments recently.
Mattila, Frye and Kolesnikov are all headed to NCAA Division I schools to continue their athletic careers.
Mattila, an outside hitter for the Falcons’ volleyball team, is off to St. Thomas University in St. Paul.
The Tommies will begin their first year as an NCAA Division I school in 2021-22 after making the move from Division III. St. Thomas will play in the Summit League
Mattila was a captain for the second straight year and was named the best defensive player by her team as a sophomore and junior. She averages 2.8 digs and 3.6 kills per set and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list in 2020.
“Libby is so competitive and well-rounded that she is a great addition to the foundation of our team,” Tommies’ coach Thanh Pham said. “Her personality, ball control and love of the game will serve us well.”
Kolesnikov is off to the University of Oklahoma for men’s gymnastics, which isn’t a Minnesota State High School League sport. Kolesnikov instead competes for the club team, Mini-Hops Gymnastics.
In 2017, Kolesnikov finished tied for 31st in the Windy City Invitational in Class AA, and he was fifth in the Region 4 Championships. He also took 47th in Class AA in the Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.
Oklahoma gymnastics is ranked in the Big 12 Conference and has 12 national championships to lead all Sooners’ programs.
Kolesnikov’s father, Kostya, has been an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota for 15 years. His father was a member of the USSR/Russian Senior National Team from 1991-95 and also was a trainer for Olympic hopefuls in the Soviet Union gymnastics system at the Dynamo Sports Complex in Voronezh, Russia from 1994-96.
Sooners’ coach Mike Williams said he is “excited for Nikolai to see where his gymnastics can take him.”
“He’s a very good student and very committed to the sport of gymnastics,” Williams said.
Frye is off to the University of Texas-El Paso after a very successful career as a setter for Armstrong volleyball. The UTEP Miners are a NCAA Division I program that plays in Conference USA.
Frye has 1,746 assists, 522 digs, 204 kills and 131 aces in the past three varsity seasons for the Falcons.
Three other Armstrong athletes are going to NCAA Division II schools.
Durant, a 6-foot middle hitter for the Falcons’ volleyball squad, is headed to Minnesota State University, Mankato, which plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Durant, who is No. 32 on the Prepdigs 2021 Minnesota player rankings, was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list for 2020.
Durant has 32 solo blocks and 99 assisted blocks for the past three varsity seasons. She also has 442 kills, 227 digs and 55 aces.
“Durant is a dynamic and slightly under-sized middle blocker from Armstrong high school, but don’t let her size fool you,” coach Corey Phelps said. “She has the competitiveness and quickness to set herself apart from her peers. She has also had great club experiences that have helped prepare her for the NSIC.”
Clark is also headed to Minnesota State, Mankato for men’s track and field, and Mundt is off to Northern State University in South Dakota to play baseball for the NCAA Division II squad. The Wolves play in the NSIC.
Mundt is a 5-foot-11, 220 pound, left-handed pitcher and a first baseman, playing for Northstar 17U Select and the Armstrong High School teams. Mundt was on the junior varsity team as a sophomore and was expected to be on the varsity team before the 2020 spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Clark went to state for the Armstrong boys track and field team in 2019 as a sophomore and ended up taking 13th in the 100-meter dash. Clark’s high school personal records are 10.95 seconds in the 100 and 22.38 seconds in the 200. He ran for the Minnesota Flyers club team, as well, and qualified for the New Balance Indoor National Championships with the 4x200 relay and in the 60-meter dash for emerging elite. The New Balance meet was also canceled due to the pandemic.
Clark is expected to be one of the top sprinters in the state during the 2021 spring season.
McAlister is going to play women’s soccer at the NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior, which plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. She was a starting defender for the Armstrong varsity girls soccer team this past season.
