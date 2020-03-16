Midway through a home game in January, one Eden Prairie boys basketball fan said, “The only thing that will stop them from winning state is a stalled bus on the way to Target Center.”
He was wrong. There was at least one other possibility.
On Friday, March 13, an ominous date in light of the superstitions of many Americans, Eagle captain Connor Christensen was checking posts on his cell phone, and then he came to one that turned his stomach.
A Minnesota State High School League staffer sent out a blast announcing that the remainder of the basketball season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christensen informed coach Dave Flom, whose Eagles were getting ready to play Shakopee for the Section 2AAAA title that evening. The news shocked the team, of course, and there was nothing initially that could lift anyone’s spirits. Then coach Flom had an idea. Since the Eagles were undefeated (28-0) and ranked No. 1 in the state, why not go to the gym after school and cut down the nets.
There were tears, but also a few smiles, once the nets were clipped. The Eagles were hoping to do the same thing at Target Center after the state championship game on Saturday, March 21.
“I have had a chance to reflect,” Flom said on Saturday afternoon. “There’s an emptiness there, that’s for sure. I get it. There is nothing we can do about it.”
Regarding the net-cutting ceremony, Flom said, “We did it to proclaim this as a perfect season. We won’t have the state championship banner, but we are ranked ninth in the country by ESPN. I can’t say that I anticipated an undefeated season, but this team has been a coach’s dream, mainly because they’re so unselfish. We have a team GPA of 3.7, and you see that in their intelligence as basketball players. We made so few mental mistakes this season.”
As for the national ranking by ESPN, Flom suspects that came from two things - going undefeated and handily defeating highly regarded Minnehaha Academy 78-64 in a non-conference game at Minnehaha.
A core group of four seniors led Eden Prairie to the undefeated season. Forwards Christensen and Austin Andrews completed their fourth season of varsity basketball, as did point guard Drake Dobbs, a finalist for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award. The other senior starter, John Henry, who played three seasons on varsity, set school records for three-pointers in a game and for a season.
With high-percentage shooting, the Eagles averaged 81 points per game during the regular season before averaging 97 points per game for their playoff wins over Chanhassen and Prior Lake.
Ball movement was the key to the Eagles’ offense success. Many times, fans saw a player pass up a good shot to give a teammate a better shot. That was Eden Prairie’s trademark.
When he was by himself on Friday, Flom wondered if the remainder of the season could have been played without spectators in the gyms.
“I have sturggled with that,” he said. “Schools have not been closed. Could we have put 30 kids in the gym and played the games?”
