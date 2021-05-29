Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata High’s sophomore distance runner, is already well under the 5-minute mark for the 1600-meter run and the 11-minute mark in the 3200 this spring.
That makes her one of the best in the state in both events, but until she’s No. 1, she won’t rest.
In State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High’s Irish Stadium, Nechanicky won the 3200 in 10:56.09. Wayzata teammate Grace Link finished second in 11:09.17. Although Nechanicky was fourth in the 1600 behind winner Annalee Weaver of Stillwater, Maya Mor of Minnetonka and Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins, the Wayzata runner had a very solid time of 4:55.04. There’s still a gap to close because Weaver ran 4:49.59.
After running the 3200, her second event of the day, Nechanicky said, “This is my first time [in State True Team], and the atmosphere is so fun. It is a huge meet that is always team-first.”
With that in mind, Nechanicky’s goal in the 3200 was to set the pace and try to pull other Wayzata girls down to 11 minutes. That worked for Link, of course, and sophomore Grace Mignone added more points to the team total by placing sixth in 11:17.01.
Nechanicky has raced against Lake Conference rivals Mor and Drevlow in both cross country last fall and track this spring. They are friendly rivals, but each of them wants to beat the other two every time out. Nechanicky has not had many chances to race against Stillwater’s Weaver.
“I had one race with Annalee earlier this season,” Nechanicky said. “I love racing against her. She is a really good sport.”
Drevlow, the Hopkins eighth-grader, is new to varsity track this season and has made a good impression on Nechanicky, who used to be that “youngest runner” not too long ago.
“For a young runner, the most important thing is to make sure you’re having fun,” Nechanicky said. “Enjoy every minute of it.”
The Wayzata runner said that the 3200 is her best race and also her favorite. “I do better in the longer distances,” she said.
While an athlete has to do the work to prepare for races, Nechanicky said she is fortunate to have Wayzata High distance coach Addy Hallen guiding her along the path.
“Addy is like my second mom,” Nechanicky said. “I am really close to her and she is always there for me. I trust her with everything.”
