Of all the high school sports rivalries in the western suburbs none is more intense that the boys hockey series between neighboring suburbs Wayzata and Minnetonka.
Both communities have been represented in the Lake Conference since 1932. The hockey rivalry began on ice-cold, outdoor rinks, before Zambonis were invented to clear snow off the ice, before there were bleachers to accommodate the crowds.
If either community is the winner in the home-and-home series, it’s a big deal, not only for the players and coaches, but also for families and other fans. It’s bragging rights at the country club and the yacht club, and also at Disney World and on the ski slopes of Aspen, Vail and Park City. Anywhere fans from the two towns meet, you’ll hear hockey fans saying, “We’ll beat you again next year” or “You were lucky last time.”
The latest game in the series was played Saturday, Jan. 8, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. For those who have never seen a game at Pagel, it is similar to the Roman Coliseum. The rink is one story below ground level and a running track surrounds it. Fans viewing from the running track are right on top of the action - virtually over the action in some cases. Fans on the bench side of the rink can hear the coaches giving instructions and they hear the referees skate over to the official scorer to announce every penalty.
Taking advantage of home ice Saturday, Minnetonka won the game 4-1. Wayzata never lost optimism or the desire for a comeback, but it wasn’t the Trojans’ night. They trailed 3-0 at the second intermission, and even though captain John Mattson scored 14 seconds into the third period, there was no follow up.
“It was a good Lake Conference hockey game,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said. “I thought the difference was the power play. We didn’t capitalize when we had a chance in the first period, and Minnetonka scored short-handed. Then, they got a power-play goal in the second period. You get behind two or three goals against a good team, and it’s always hard to catch up.”
Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows banged home a slap shot, and the Skippers’ three-goal lead was restored.
Burrows skates on Minnetonka’s all-sophomore line with Gavin Garry and Javon Moore. Garry scored two goals Saturday and Moore provided two assists. Defenseman Liam Hupka also had a pair of assists and it was a first-period, short-handed goal by senior forward Wyatt Chartier that put Minnetonka on the plus side, 1-0.
“Their defense was cheating up,” Chartier said. “I had the puck, and there was no defenseman back, so I got all the way to the goal.”
Chartier was knocked down from behind, and from a prone possession, he deftly snuck the puck past Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann.
Hupka and senior captain Nick Baer were outstanding on defense for Minnetonka, and senior goalie Jack McKenzie was just one save shy of perfection as he stopped 28 of Wayzata’s 29 shots on goal. Wayzata’s Ingemann made 24 saves.
“These games between Minnetonka and Wayzata are always tight and usually go into overtime,” Baer said outside the locker room after the game.
What gave Minnetonka the edge?
“Our gap control was good, and we stayed strong on the forecheck,” Baer said.
“God gave us the opportunity, and we played a good game,” Garry said.
Because all three players on Garry’s line are sophomores, their connection is strong. He plays center with Moore on the left wing and Burrows on the right wing. Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy put them on a line together before the first game of the season, and he has kept them together as a unit.
Coming into the Wayzata game, Minnetonka had a streak of bad luck and had not won a game since mid-December.
“We got the monkey off our back tonight,” Baer said. “We have had to overcome some adversity.”
Saturday’s result left Minnetonka and Wayzata with identical overall 7-5-1 records. Both teams have 7 p.m. Lake Conference games Thursday, Jan. 13, with Wayzata hosting St. Michael-Albertville at Plymouth Ice Center and Minnetonka traveling to Buffalo.
Minnetonka has a road trip on Saturday, Jan. 15, and will play Duluth East at 7 p.m. at Duluth Heritage Arena.
Wayzata takes a northern swing this weekend for non-conference games at Roseau and Warroad.
“Our hockey association does a great job of getting our youth teams to tournaments in Roseau, Warroad and Moorhead, so most of our guys have been up there before,” O’Leary said. “When teams from the metro area go up there, it’s an event for the fans. I am sure they will be booing us. Roseau has a great first line and a good goalie. Warroad has five or six phenomenal players. We’re staying overnight up there, and that always helps build team camaraderie.”
Fans of the Minnetonka-Wayzata series should note that they will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, on Wayzata’s home rink at Plymouth Ice Center.
