Fall National Signing Day for Wayzata High scholarship athletes was a chance for fans, coaches, families and teammates to celebrate success with 14 Trojans.
The list of schools these athletes have chosen is impressive and wide-ranging. Wayzata will send some of its elite to the Big Ten, Southeast, Big 12 and the Ivy League for college.
Wayzata High activities and athletic director Meghan Potter coordinated the National Signing Day Nov. 9 before school in the high school gym. The athletes all spoke and Wayzata and coaches talked about their success.
After everyone signed the letter of intent, there was time for the college-bound athletes to get photos with friends, teammates and family members.
Potter noted that the National Letter of Intent is a binding contract between a student-athlete and the college that offers them a scholarship. In addition, those who sign with service academies and Ivy League schools are included.
“Participating in athletics at the next level is never easy, “ Potter said. “But these are high-performing student-athletes.”
Following is a summary of Wayzata’s fall signing day class.
Teegan Anderson.
Tennessee track and CC
Fresh off an All-State season and a state championship in girls cross country, Teegan Anderson signed to continue her running career for the University of Tennessee.
Anderson has numerous state medals in track and cross country, but the one that is most coveted is the cross country team gold medal she won Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Wayzata head coach Addy Hallen said, “Teegan is a courageous athlete who goes after it every single time.”
“The opportunity I have with Tennessee is truly a dream come true,” Anderson said. “I would especially like to thank my parents, who are my No. 1 fans. The six years I have put into my [Wayzata] sports gave me some of the best moments in my life.”
Collin Beduhn
Wisconsin tennis
Last season’s state Class AA tennis runner-up Collin Beduhn will continue his career at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
“Collin is the only player I have coached who was named captain as a freshman,” Wayzata head boys tennis coach Jeff Prondzinski noted. “Collin is the leader of our program. He has a height advantage [at 6-8] and a 130-mile-per-hour serve.”
In the last two years, the tall Trojan has lost only two matches.
Jake Berkland,
Minnesota State baseball
At the 2021 fall signing ceremony, Jake Berkland had the chance to see his brother Drew sign a baseball letter of intent with the University of Minnesota. Drew returned to Wayzata Nov. 9 to see Jake sign his baseball letter of intent with Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I would like to thank my family,” Jake Berkland said. “My dad coached me and taught me everything I know about baseball.”
Wayzata assistant coach Mark Elias said, “Jake plays shortstop for us. He has great range and also a great compete level.”
Zak Brown,
UMD baseball
“Zak Brown’s passion for baseball is incredible,” Wayzata assistant coach Mark Elias said. “He was injured in his sophomore year and couldn’t play. Last year he was on the varsity team as a pitcher and outfielder. UMD [University of Minnesota-Duluth] recruited Zak primarily as a pitcher.”
“My dad [former Wayzata High outfielder Doug Brown] taught me to be a competitor,” Brown said. “My mom has always been there to support me and my grandpa [Doug Brown Sr.] has watched all of my games, in state and outside the state.”
Shannon Fornshell,
Drake basketball
Wayzata High girls basketball forward Shannon Fornshell came to signing day wearing a dark-blue Drake University shirt. She was pleased so see friends in the audience also wearing Drake shirts.
“I want to thank my parents for their endless support and encouragement,” she said. “And I want to thank my teammates and coaches, who have been with me through thick and thin.”
“Shannon is incredibly reliable as one of our leaders,” Wayzata girls basketball coach Julie Stewart said. “She understands that hard work works.”
Joe Highfield
Portland soccer
Nov. 5 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Joe Highfield’s overtime goal gave Wayzata a 3-2 victory over Woodbury in the State Class AAA Tournament championship soccer match.
“Joe is a two-time All-State player, a captain and our MVP,” Wayzata boys soccer coach Dominic Duenas said. “He missed his freshman season with an injury, but was a starter the first game of his sophomore year. In Joe’s three years as a starter, we lost a total of three games. Joe was a true game changer, who scored goals different ways and also created opportunities for his teammates. The University of Portland is getting a great soccer player.”
Abby Krzewinski
NDSU basketball
Abby Krzewinski, who plays opposite classmate Shannon Fornshell as a forward on the Wayzata High girls basketball team, accepted a scholarship offer at North Dakota State University.
“Abby had ACL surgery her sophomore year,” Trojan basketball coach Julie Stewart noted. “She is extra driven and gets better every year by playing high school and AAU basketball.”
“I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches, Krzewinski said. “Also my family. They have devoted a lot of time to my dreams.”
Grace Mignone,
Minnesota track and CC
A group of five seniors, including Grace Mignone, led Wayzata to the 2022 state Class AAA girls cross country title. Mignone made All-State in her senior season with a career-best 5K time.
“This program has given me my best friends,” Mignone said at the signing ceremony. “I appreciate all the time an energy that Addy Hallen puts into coaching us.”
Coach Hallen spoke, wearing her own letter jacket from the University of Minnesota. She said, “Grace is a very consistent runner with a team-first attitude.”
Mignone will compete in cross country with the Gophers and run distance for the track team.
Abbey Nechanicky
Colorado track and CC
Colorado University’s women’s track and cross country programs has Minnesota cross country record-setter Abbey Nechanicky on board.
Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College, Nechanicky set a 5K girls course record in 16:47.7 in leading Wayzata to the state team championship. In track last spring, Nechanicky was the state champ in the 3200-meter run.
“Abbey is undefeated this season,” Wayzata cross country coach Addy Hallen said. “She is the first female high school runner to go below 17 minutes at St. Olaf.”
“I couldn’t be more blessed with these coaches and teammates,” Nechanicky said. “I will forever be a Trojan.”
Mandy Pelatowski
Columbia softball
Wayzata’s All-Lake Conference softball pitcher Mandy Pelatowski will continue her career at Columbia University in New York.
“Columbia was my first offer and my first visit,” she said. “I ended up loving it.”
Wayzata softball coach Melissa Chmielewski said, “Mandy is a special player, who plays a big role for us, offensively and defensively. She is a two-year captain.”
Not many Lake Conference pitchers hit as well or as consistently as Wayzata’s ace.
Jonathon Pribula
St. Cloud State baseball
Staying close to home, Wayzata baseball catcher Jonathon Pribula will continue his baseball career with the St. Cloud State University Huskies.
A starter for the Trojan varsity last season, Pribula showed power from the left side of the plate.
“Jonathon keeps the ball in front of him and controls an opponent’s running game,” Wayzata assistant baseball coach Mark Elias commented.
Last summer, Pribula played for the Wayzata American Legion team and also competed for a travel team.
“My dad has spent hours with me in the batting cage,” Pribula said. “And my coaches have helped me get to this point.”
Claire Reinke
Minnesota swimming
Claire Reinke of the Wayzata High girls swimming team is No. 1 in the state and the defending state champ in the 100-yard butterfly.
“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and friends who encourage me to be my best,” Reinke said.
“I knew about Claire before she joined the high school team,” Wayzata head swimming coach Elizabeth Hansen said. “Her sister swam for us, and when Claire came to us as an eighth-graders she was incredibly fast. She will be remembered for her charisma and the positive energy she brings every day.”
Jack Roach
Wisconsin soccer
The University of Minnesota doesn’t have a varsity men’s soccer team, so two-time All-Lake Conference goalkeeper Jack Roach is headed across the border to the University of Wisconsin.
Roach was eligible to play a third season at Wayzata High this year, but opted to concentrate on club soccer with Minnesota United Academy. Even without Roach’s steady presence in goal, the Trojans won state with Caleb Wagner and Ethan Kintzle winning playoff games.
“Jack came in and started for us as a sophomore and had two great years,” Wayzata soccer coach Dominic Duenas said. “He understands the game at a very high level. Wisconsin is getting a great player.”
Grace Weber
Minnesota track and CC
Grace Weber will join Wayzata classmate Grace Mignone as a runner for the University of Minnesota’s women’s track and cross country teams.
Wayzata coach Addy Hallen said, “Grace is one of our most versatile runners in track. She does well in everything from the 200 to the 2-mile. She is second all-time for our program in the 400-meter dash. Grace is also the starting shooting guard for the basketball team.”
Weber said that running for the Trojans is a pleasure. “Addy makes sports so much fun,” the athlete said. “She has given me a foundation. And I want to thank my basketball coach, Julie Stewart, for believing that one of her shortest players could make an impact.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.