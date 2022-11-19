Collin Beduhn
Buy Now

All-Lake Conference tennis player Collin Beduhn of Wayzata signed with Wisconsin.
Mandy Pelatowski
Buy Now

Wayzata softball star Mandy Pelatowski has signed with Columbia University.

Fall National Signing Day for Wayzata High scholarship athletes was a chance for fans, coaches, families and teammates to celebrate success with 14 Trojans.

The list of schools these athletes have chosen is impressive and wide-ranging. Wayzata will send some of its elite to the Big Ten, Southeast, Big 12 and the Ivy League for college.

Tags

Load comments