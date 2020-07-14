Spirit of the Lake Yoga closes its Excelsior location

The Spirit of the Lake Yoga and Wellness Center has closed its location in Excelsior. The center has been open for almost 10 years and Nicole Lovald, has owned it for five years.
Due to the pandemic, the studio transitioned to Zoom classes to operate at 25% capacity. The space is small, only four people could be in the studio at a time, Lovald said, adding they decided it didn’t make sense to keep a physical location.
The studio will continue to offer online yoga classes and some events, such as the Thursday class in the Excelsior Commons through the end of August. The studio will also provide online wellness services.
Info: spiritofthelakeyoga.com
