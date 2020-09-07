When youth at the nonprofit Perspectives considered a theme for their St. Louis Park art walk designs, the word resilience came to mind.
The concept encompasses the reaction to the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and other anxieties in 2020.
Kaylie Burns Gahagan, a supervisor of the Perspectives Kids Connection team, talked to the young people about their ideas relating to resilience, noted George Bickham, a teacher and family youth advocate at Perspectives. Leaders at the nonprofit discussed “The Rose That Grew From Concrete,” the name of a book of poetry by rapper Tupac Shakur published after his death.
“They said, ‘OK, we get that: How is it possible for a rose to do that?” Bickham explained.
He recalled a conversation about the pandemic and the reaction to Floyd’s death in which one teen said, “I’m just waiting to wake up because this has to be a nightmare.”
“I swear this is always going to stick with me,” Bickham said of the moment.
The young teens, who are of middle school ages, channeled those feelings artistically in messages and sometimes abstract artwork on plywood boards provided by St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts.
“If that’s the way they want to express it, I get that and I dig it,” Bickham said of the writing on the boards.
Reflecting on one message that said, “I’m broke but I’m not broken,” Bickham said, “That just really spoke out to me. Hopefully, it does to others who see it.”
Ten art pieces by Perspectives students and art teacher Toni Renea-Franceschi will join 30 pieces by other artists in the area on display along trails in St. Louis Park for six weekends beginning Saturday, Sept. 12.
During the first weekend and Oct. 3-4, the boards will be at Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive. They will move to Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave., Sept. 19-20 and Oct. 10-11. The artwork will adorn Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S., Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 17-18.
The idea arose after pandemic concerns prompted the cancellation of the St. Louis Park Art Fair, which had been scheduled this month.
“We couldn’t create an event that felt safe and also felt like a positive celebration of community that the event is meant to be,” said Jamie Marshall, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts Executive Director.
Sponsor Bridgewater Bank agreed to redirect funds intended for the fair toward the art walk instead. Volunteers from the St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club cut plywood to create wooden canvases, and city employees helped arrange park use.
“We knew we wanted to do something outdoors, something that would bring art to where people were spending a lot of time, on trails and parks,” Marshall said, adding that the idea matches with part of the organization’s new strategic framework that aims to enliven public spaces and promote wellbeing.
“That’s kind of the root of where this came from – let’s make a project that will get people creating, get people expressing themselves and encourage people to get outside and maybe see some new nature and some new trails, to walk or bike or roll outdoors over the last bit of decent weather we’ll have before the upcoming winter,” Marshall said.
Planners also anticipate trail users will stumble across the artwork spontaneously. Bickham said he hopes young people involved with Perspectives will also feel surprised when they view the outdoor displays.
“They might be walking or biking with a friend and remember, ‘I had that feeling, I had that thought,’” Bickham said.
Marshall, who worked with Perspectives on brainstorming for a new mural in the Historic Walker-Lake district, had already been working with the organization on ideas for act activities when the art walk project developed, prompting the collaboration.
Other artists volunteered for the project. Joe DeCamillis, an art teacher at three St. Louis Park elementary schools, said he has worked with Friends of the Arts in his quest to increase children’s exposure to visual art and art education.
“When I heard about this project I was immediately sparked with excitement for its timeliness to the community in this time of great stress,” he said in an email. “I also got excited for my own artistic self struggling to be creative in this time of great stress. Did I already mention this time of great stress? Plus what a great opportunity to collaborate with my wife and kids on something that will connect us to our city and our fellow SLPers! (Friends of the Arts leaders) are continuously coming up with unique ways to bring more art experiences to the diverse communities within St. Louis Park like this one, and I feel both a desire and an obligation to support their valiant efforts.”
While Marshall said the project does not directly relate to artwork honoring George Floyd on plywood boards throughout Minneapolis, he continued, “It’s definitely a connection we’re thinking of and definitely an association that some artists are going to consider in their artwork.”
He added, “It’s certainly an emotional time right now. I think that’s going to come through in these pieces.”
Some pieces may relate to their natural setting while others respond to cries for racial justice and some consider the pandemic, he said.
“The display of all 40 pieces together should create a picture, no pun intended, of this current moment,” Marshall said.
At Perspectives, the teens involved have shown resiliency even as programming moved to outdoor locations, like Ainsworth Park and Victoria Lake, Bickham said.
“It was a resilient summer,” he said. “Through this whole pandemic, it’s really brought us closer together.”
To learn more about the SLP Art-Walk in the Park, visit slpfota.org. For more information about Perspectives, visit perspectives-family.org.
