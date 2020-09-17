The SLP Art-Walk in the Park continues weekends through Oct. 18. The artwork will be at Westwood Hills Nature Center Sept. 19-20 and Oct. 10-11, at Aquila Park Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 17-18 and at Wolfe Park again Oct. 3-4.

