With the system running smoothly last week, the Minnetonka High girls volleyball team improved to 7-1 with victories over Chanhassen and Hopkins.
Playing at Chanhassen Nov. 2, the Skippers started slowly and lost the first set 25-15, but in the next three sets they won 25-6, 25-20, 25-14.
“Hats off the Chanhassen,” Minnetonka head coach Karl Katzenberger said after the match. “They outplayed us in all phases. We were able to right the ship in the second set and go on to win the match. Our girls couldn’t have responded better.”
Four hitters reached double figures for Minnetonka - Kali Engeman with 13, Abby Stanwood with 12 and Morgan Rooney and Sonia Dahlin with 10 apiece. Senior setter Olivia Koeppen did an outstanding job with 43 assists, while getting all of her hitters involved. Libero Morgan Ryan led the Skippers with 17 digs, while Stanwood had 10 and Koeppen and Rooney each had eight.
Dahlin and 6-4 sophomore Kate Simington each had six blocks to lead the Skippers in that category.
“There are certainly some growing pains for every sophomore at the varsity level,” Katzenberger said. “But Kate is making a lot of progress and leveraging her height advantage.”
Engeman’s leadership, along with Koeppen’s, has been a big factor in Minnetonka winning seven of its first eight matches this season.
“Kali was all-conference last year,” Katzenberger said. “This year, she’s playing at an All-State level, scoring in a ton of different ways. We’re a multi-dimensional team with a lot of options in a balanced attack.”
Morgan Ryan leads the back-row play with her ability to pass. “Morgan wasn’t satisfied with how she played against Eden Prairie [in a five-set loss], so she watched film and made the adjustments for the Chanhassen match,” Katzenberger said.
Minnetonka’s match against Hopkins Nov. 3 was never in doubt after the Skippers dominated the first set 25-8. The next two sets were 25-12, 25-11.
Engeman and Stanwood shared the lead in kills with 10 each and Simington added seven. Koeppen had 19 assists and teammate Anna Lockhart chipped in with 13. Stanwood led the way in digs with 13, while Koeppen and Engeman each provided two service aces.
All 14 Minnetonka varsity players contributed to the victory, including Dahlin, Ryan, Rooney, Grace Arndt, Ahna Carlson, Justina Felknor, Abby Gabler, Macy Osenga and Anna Shoemaker.
