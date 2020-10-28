In 14 dual meets this season the Minnetonka High girls tennis team lost two individual matches total.
That gave them 12 matches decided by 7-0 margins and two others with 6-1 margins.
Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns has never seen anything like this before. Of the 10 regulars in his starting lineup, eight of them finished the 2020 season undefeated.
“It is incredible what the girls accomplished,” Stearns said. “You might have one or two undefeated players at the end of the season, but I have never heard of a team with eight undefeated players.”
Chances are that could only happen in a season when there is no State Tournament, and that was the case this year. COVID-19 restricted tennis to 11 dual meets, and teams that played in the section finals throughout the state had three additional matches. Three Lake Conference teams won section championships - Minnetonka in 2AA, Wayzata in 5AA and Edina in 6AA. In Lake dual meets, Minnetonka defeated Edina 7-0 and Wayzata 6-1. The other 6-1 match the Skippers had was against The Blake School.
Coach Stearns couldn’t wait to talk about the girls in his starting lineup.
“Sarah Shahbaz has the best racquet-face control of any player I’ve coached, male or female,” Stearns said. “She has all the shots and she also has that extra gear she can go to, much like Roger Federer has. Sarah finished the season 12-0 with 10 wins at No. 1 singles and two at No. 1 doubles. One of the best things about her is that she is only a sophomore. She will be one of our captains next year.”
Stearns’ No. 2 singles player, junior captain Annika Elvestrom is in her fourth season of varsity tennis. “Annika has the gift of being a great competitor,” Stearns said. “She almost refuses to lose. When she steps in balance, her ground strokes are as solid as can be. She had a 12-0 record with 10 wins in singles and two, playing with Sarah Shahbaz, at first doubles.”
Annika Elvestrom’s younger sister Karina played mostly first doubles. “Karina was 14-0 with 12 wins in doubles and two at No. 1 singles,” Stearns noted. “There is no ceiling on how good Karina can be. All of her techniques are flawless and she’s very consistent. She’s only a ninth-grader, but already she plays like a senior. Her biggest improvement this year is her footwork. Karina is easy to coach because she has a great attitude.”
Sophomore Kelsey Phillips was Karina Elvestrom’s partner at first doubles for 12 matches and also won two singles matches for a 14-0 combined record. “If I had to choose a most improved player this year, Kelsey would have to be right in there,” Stearns said. “She came back this year, 3 or 4 inches taller and also stronger, more intense and more accurate with her shots. Kelsey is strong enough to hit winners from behind the baseline and has great technique on her volleys.
Maddie Prondzinski had a 14-0 record at second doubles, playing with two different partners - Sarah Bernet and Emilija Medzuikaite. “Maddie as an absolute joy to work with,” Stearns said. “She always stayed after practice to work on her serve, and she improved her ability to locate her serve. Maddie missed very few service returns and has excellent poaching technique at the net.”
Emilija Medzuikaite will return to team up with Prondzinski in doubles next season. Playing both second and third doubles this year, along with one singles match, she finished 13-0. “I would put Emilija in the same category as Kelsey Phillips as one of our most improved players,” Stearns said. “Her volleys were excellent and her serve improved a lot. She was very consistent.”
Senior captain Sarah Bernet was “like another coach,” Stearns said. “Sarah was always there to support the other players, and she did all of the captain things.” These included opening the cans of new tennis balls before a match and also setting up the score standards. “Logistically, she helped me a lot,” Stearns said. “It was a joy to have Sarah on the team.” Bernet finished 14-0, splitting time between second and third doubles.
The last undefeated Skipper starter, ninth-grader Meghan Jurgens posted a 14-0 mark in third doubles. “Meghan’s techniques are wonderful,” Stearns said. “She hits through the ball as well as anyone on the team. Meghan listens and works hard in practice. Her serve is fun to watch because she has the full range of motion.”
The two Skippers with only one loss this season are senior captain Emily Jurgens and Arianna Piedrahita.
“Emily played six years of varsity tennis, two at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and four with us,” Stearns said. “She had a 12-1 record in singles this year and is a past Section 2AA individual singles champion. Emily was a great captain. She hit the ball harder this year and was a more decisive player. I was pleased with her shot selection and the way she applied the outer-thirds concept.”
Stearns looks forward to coaching Piedrahita again next season. Of the Skippers’ top 10 players, only Bernet and Emily Jurgens will graduate.
“Arianna was very solid at fourth singles all season,” Stearns said. “She is another player who improved a lot. Her record for the season was 11-1.”
