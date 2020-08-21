With a shorter season of 11 games, compared to the usual 16, this fall, Wayzata High girls soccer coach Tony Peszneker will most likely have to wait another year for the 500-win milestone.
Wayzata will be playing mainly Lake Conference opponents, as travel has been reduced by the Minnesota State High School League due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We have 109 players this year [grades 9-12],” Peszneker said last week. “Keep in mind we graduated 12 players, three or four of them Division I players. We also lost two of our more experienced girls, Claudia Otero and Morgan Barnette, to injuries even before tryouts began. And Kylie Stoner, a goalie on last year’s team won’t be with us. She is taking college courses.”
Still, the cupboard is not bare. The Trojans return four starters - senior forward Abby Brantner, junior forward-midfielder Dana Bruer, junior defender Ramira Ambrose and sophomore defender Summer Seamans.
Senior Reegan Smith had some starts as a midfielder last year.
“Because we have a strong feeder program, we’ll be fine,” Peszneker said. “But we’ll be young. At most, it looks like we’ll only have two or three seniors who could start.”
Peszneker has never named captains before the season, dating back to the year he took the job, 1990. “They have to earn it,” he said.
With seven state championships on his resume, along with six runner-up trophies and seven third-place finishes, Peszneker is clearly the most successful girls soccer coach in Minnesota history. When he gets his 500th win, he will have put emphasis on his greatness as a high school soccer coach.
“Even though we’re young this year, no one will shed a tear for us,” Peszneker assured.
The Trojans will open the season against Edina at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wayzata High Stadium. Edina is led by All-State candidate Maddie Dahlien, the junior striker who has verbal committed to the University of North Carolina. Wayzata will also be at home at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, for a Lake match against Minnetonka.
