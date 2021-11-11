Ken Tuvman tells the story of his father Bernard M. Tuvman
Shorewood resident Ken Tuvman released a book earlier this year about his father, Staff Sgt. Bernard M. Tuvman, who was a World War II gunner.
“Mission 91: The Bomber Raid on Stuttgart Germany,” published on Sept. 11, follows Bernard Tuvman, a Jewish American man from Springfield, Mass., who enlisted on Aug. 30, 1941.
He intended on becoming a pilot, but instead became a crew member and left waist gunner on a B17F Flying Fortress based out of Knettishall, U.K. On the crew’s sixth mission, the crew was shot down over France by German Ace pilot Egon Meyer.
While Bernard Tuvman made it out of the plane alive, he was captured and sent to an interrogation center by the enemy two days before his 21st birthday. He spent 20 months as a prisoner of war at Stalag VIIA, the largest prisoner of war camp in Nazi Germany and Stalag XVIIB in Krems, Austria.
He was finally liberated on May 1, 1945.
His son Ken Tuvman, who worked in marketing for a few decades, said it made sense to write a book about his father’s experiences. Bernard Tuvman died on Sept. 26, 2013.
It took him about six months to write the book, but the research took more than three years.
He found a massive amount of information from his father’s time in the war.
“It was a hard story to write, to be honest with you. Especially when you get into the fact that I’m 99% sure of the guy that shot my dad down,” he said. “There was an eyewitness account in the book about two kids seeing the airplane come down and crashing.”
Growing up with his father, Ken Tuvman said he was always very allusive and non-committal. He couldn’t understand all that Bernard Tuvman had gone through during the war and how it had affected his life after the war. Ken Tuvman touches on PTSD in the book, something his father and many other World War II veterans never received treatment for, he said.
“It helped me to understand my dad better,” he said.
Ken Tuvman also touches on several other themes in the book alongside his father’s story, including breaking down the World War II campaign’s bombing strategies, Nazi Germany’s preparedness for war and Hitler’s bad decisions.
One of his references was a scrapbook his father made while imprisoned at Stalag XVIIB. The scrapbook was inside Red Cross parcels sent to POWs from the YMCA in Switzerland. Bernard Tuvman wrapped his book in the coveralls he was wearing the day he was shot down.
Inside the scrapbook is a dedication that reads, “This book is dedicated to my family and friends, to whom I am thankful they did not forget me in the darkest moments - nor did I forget them. May I also add, that I am deeply grateful to my fellow ‘Kriegies,’ whose advice and work, aided the making of this log.”
The scrapbook is filled with sketches done by other POWs, along with drawings and items he collected over the years such as old currency and newspaper clippings from the war.
When Bernard Tuvman used to go skeet shooting, he would always carry his scrapbook with him, Ken Tuvman said.
“I’d always see him, the people that he had met, he would have his scrapbook and he’d be going through it. He used to take us to air shows. But I never knew, I never knew the extent of what he’d gone through,” he said.
Ken Tuvman dedicated the book to his father and “the brave young men of the Eighth Air Force based in Allied Europe, who sacrificed their lives and who came together to uphold freedom that was almost overcome by the Axis forces.”
The book can be purchased through Amazon.
