Former Shorewood mayor shares the city’s history from 1858 to present
The former mayor of Shorewood Scott Zerby shared some of the city’s 65-year history at the latest Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History event.
According to Rachel Houck, the executive director of ELMHS, Zerby was the reason the society chose Shorewood’s history as its latest event theme.
“We were sitting at a table together and he lamented to me about how Shorewood history often gets overlooked and of course that comment really stuck with me,” she said.
This was the ELMHS’s first in-person Tapping History since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was hosted at Excelsior Brewing Company on Nov. 8.
Zerby was the mayor of Shorewood for eight years and retired last year. He put together a presentation to share Shorewood’s history called “We Have Them Surrounded: A Brief History of Shorewood.”
Before Shorewood became a city on its own, the area was a part of the Township of Excelsior in 1858 alongside several other nearby cities. In 1956, it became known as the Village of Shorewood and later the city of Shorewood in 1974.
“I heard through oral history, and I didn’t find any real records of it, but Shorewood and Greenwood basically became villages at the same time in 1956 over different reasons,” he said. “But Greenwood actually filed the name Greenwood with the state before Shorewood had a chance. Shorewood wanted to have the name Greenwood.”
Shorewood runs seven miles long and one mile wide. It borders ten cities, has seven parks, two school districts, two fire departments and populates 8,302 people, according to the 2020 Census.
“We are what I like to refer to as ‘the tallest midget’ in the South Lake Minnetonka,” Zerby said.
He highlighted many different areas of Shorewood’s history, including information about the Radisson Inn, Christmas Lake, Hotel Edgewood, the Svithiod Home, the Minnetonka Golf Club, Peter Gideon, Yellowstone Trail, Boulder Bridge Farm, Howard’s Point Marina, and Shorewood Marina.
Throughout the presentation, members and non-members of ELMHS provided some of their own knowledge of the area, including a few anecdotes that made the audience laugh.
One audience member, who was originally from Excelsior, told a story about where she was considering moving to Shorewood. She said she asked the current mayor at the time about Shorewood.
“He said ‘give me two weeks.’ He thought about it for two weeks,” she said. “I went to the Rotary Club that night or that day, and he said, ‘you made it.’”
The next Tapping History will be held Jan. 10 next year.
