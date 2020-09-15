Minnetonka boys cc

Josh Koehnen (left) and Austin Hunter lead the Minnetonka boys cross country team at Gale Woods Farm Sept. 10. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Seniors Austin Hunter and Josh Koehnen of the Minnetonka High boys cross country team put it on cruise control to finish side-by-side in a 16-46 Lake Conference dual-meet win over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 10 at Gale Woods Farm.

Hunter finished in 16:4.3 and Koehnen in 16:44.5.

Minnetonka also took third and fourth places in the season 5K opener with sophomore Nick Gilles (17:04) and junior Aidan Chalmers (17:17). STMA’s Joey Driver was fifth (17:37), then Tonka got the next two spots with eighth-grader James Thomas (17:44) and junior Andrew Vos (17:59). Also in the top 10 from Tonka were sophomore Max Westerlund (18:04) and senior Fausto Chong (18:21). Sophomore Nevin Switz (18:28) and Liam Cassidy (18:59) rounded out Tonka’s varsity crew.

“The course was pretty nice today, not too muddy,” Hunter said after the race. “We put in longer spikes than we used at Round Lake Park two weeks ago.”

“Hunter and I have been training right next to each other all season,” Koehnen said. “He nosed me out right at the end.”

“Those two guys are making each other better,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Renlund said. “We have good depth this year, and that’s the strength of our team.”

Next for the Skippers is a Lake dual meet against Edina at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, back at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie. Edina was third in a triangular against Wayzata and Buffalo Sept. 9 at Gale Woods Farm.

