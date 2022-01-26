The Senate District 46 caucuses for the Minnesota DFL and the Republican Party of Minnesota are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The district includes Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Medicine Lake and parts of Plymouth and Golden Valley.
While the GOP caucuses are set to take place in person, the DFL State Executive Committee and the DFL leadership for the senate district decided to conduct contactless precinct caucuses.
In a message at dfl46.org, the party posted, “You will not be meeting with your neighbors as a precinct this year due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Caucus attendance will be handled by filling out and submitting a Non-Attendee form to DFL SD46. If you wish to present any resolutions please fill out the necessary form and submit it along with your non-attendee form.”
The form, available at the site, may be emailed to chair@dfl46.org or dropped off in person 6:30-9 p.m. at one of three sites, In Golden Valley, the forms may be dropped off at Meadowbrook School, 5430 Glenwood Ave. In Hopkins, the site is Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Hwy. 7. In St. Louis Park, the location is St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S.
Forms may be mailed to DFL Senate District 46, 5115 Excelsior Blvd., #227, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. However, they must be received by Feb. 1, to count. Resolutions may be submitted with the forms for consideration at the senate district convention.
Submitting the non-attendee form in time will be considered participation in the DFL caucus.
According to the website, delegate selection for the Senate District 46 convention scheduled April 9 and the Hennepin County convention May 14 will be drawn by lot sometime Feb. 7-11, with details to be announced later.
The party will elect precinct officers at a later meeting in the spring following redistricting.
For questions on the DFL caucus, email chair@dfl46.org or visit dfl46.org.
The Republican precinct caucuses are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at multiple locations.
Golden Valley GOP voters in Senate District 46 will meet at Meadowbrook Elementary School, 5430 Glenwood Ave. in Golden Valley.
Hopkins voters favoring the party will meet at Alice Smith Elementary School, 801 Minnetonka Mills Road in Hopkins. Medicine Lake and Plymouth voters in the senate district will meet at Wayzata East Middle School, 12000 Ridgemount Ave. W. in Plymouth.
In St. Louis Park, Ward 1 voters will meet at Torah Academy, 2800 Joppa Ave. S., for the GOP caucus. Voters in Ward 2 will meet at Susan Lindgren Elementary School, 4801 W. 41st St. In St. Louis Park’s Ward 3, residents will meet at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. Ward 4 voters will gather at Park Harbor Church, 1615 Texas Ave. S.
For questions about the GOP caucuses, contact Mike Held at mikeheld@hotmail.com or 952-935-2671.
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They typically are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values called party platforms.
Participants must be eligible to vote in the next general election and live in the precinct. They also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus. The Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us, contains a precinct finder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.