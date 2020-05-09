While growing up as twins in Hudson, Wisconsin, Ted and Bob Schultz always had a best friend close by.
They starred in football, basketball and track at Hudson High before going on to play college football at Augsburg in Minneapolis.
The twins, now 44 years of age, will return to Augsburg University this fall for their induction into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. It is fitting that they go in to the hall together, given the fact they played the same four seasons for coach Jack Osberg. During their four years, it is hard to say whether Ted’s offensive statistics or Bob’s defensive statistics were more impressive.
Ted made first-team All-MIAC as a senior tight end in 1997 after making second-team All-MIAC in his junior year. He had 152 career receptions for 1,662 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a third-team NCAA Division III All-American. The interesting aspect of Ted’s collegiate receiving is that he played in the offensive and defensive lines in high school and never caught a single pass.
Bob, who played linebacker in college, recorded 267 career tackles with two interceptions and was voted the Auggies’ Most Improved Player in 1995. He made the All-MIAC Academic Honor Roll in his senior year, when he was named the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player.
While Ted and Bob are identical twins, not everything about them is identical.
“We might be identical, but somehow Ted is two inches taller,” Bob said.
Both Schultz twins chose education as their career, but Ted saw administration as the end game, while Bob aspired to classroom teaching. Ted is currently activities director at Minnetonka High School, after holding similar positions in Cannon Falls and Bloomington. Bob, a fifth-grade teacher at Kimberly Lane Elementary in the Wayzata School District, was an assistant football coach at WHS for 20 years before leaving that post to coach his two sons in youth sports.
Bob pointed out some of the most prominent similarities between himself and Ted. “We’re both family-oriented and we’re both strong Christians,” he said. “Ted and I went through all of our high school and college experiences together. When we were young, we had a paper route together, held each other accountable and were best friends. In high school, we played the same sports, and then we had a neat experience at Augsburg with great people.”
“I feel blessed that I have a twin brother,” Ted said. “Bob is the person I shared life experiences with all the way through college.”
When Ted and Bob came to Augsburg, they immediately felt a connection with head football coach Jack Osberg.
“Jack was like a second father to me,” Ted explained. “He pushed us to be our best, and it was a great honor to play for him. In our senior year [1997], we were picked to finish eighth in the MIAC, but we won nine in a row and 10 for the season and won the championship.”
“That was Augsburg’s first football championship in 69 years,” Bob noted. “And we won the first playoff game in school history to reach the national quarterfinals.”
Augsburg was the perfect spot for the Schultz twins to make their mark, Bob added.
“Coming out of high school, we weren’t going to play for the Badgers or the Gophers,” he said. “What we did at Augsburg means a lot to me. The lessons that Jack Osberg instilled are still with us today. He taught us to do the right thing.”
Bob said he expected Ted would someday go into the Augsburg Hall of Fame “for all the catches he had.” But he wasn’t really expecting the honor for himself.
“When Jeff Swenson [Augsburg’s athletic director] called me, I didn’t know why,” Bob said. “Then, when he told me Ted and had been chosen for the hall of fame, I was speechless. That place means so much to me.”
As they continue their careers in education, both of the Schultz twins are inspired to impact youth - Ted as an administrator and Bob in the classroom setting.
Ted has worked with an experienced coaching staff at Minnetonka, and one result is 26 state team championships over the last 10 years, including the school’s first titles in girls basketball and boys hockey.
“I have been fortunate here,” Ted said. “We have strong academics along with great coaches and great athletes, and everyone is working in the same direction. Minnetonka High School represents the well-rounded student. As a staff, we are student-centered.”
At this point in their careers, the Schultz twins face each day as a new challenge. Although Ted lives in Bloomington and Bob lives in Delano, they still communicate frequently and get together as often as they can. That’s what being a twin is all about.
