Guy Sanschagrin has announced his candidacy for mayor of Shorewood in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election. He has lived in Shorewood with his wife and three children for 15 years.
Sanschagrin is a partner of WTP Advisors, a consulting services firm. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Northeastern University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a certified public accountant, according to a release on his candidacy.
Sanschagrin’s objectives including allowing citizens to address the city council with requests, concerns and issues and that decisions will be made with due diligence and after all parties are heard. He wants to improve conflict resolution with a process that engages citizens in developing win/win solutions and collaborate with citizens and neighboring cities to share resources and address the needs of residents living along city borders.
His goals also include using city and taxpayer resources effectively and identify opportunities to add value to citizens and preserving the community’s natural setting by resisting pressure from the Metropolitan Council to drive new development in Shorewood.
Info: Shorewoodbythepeople.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.