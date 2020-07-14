Sam Tyrpa had been there before, so he understood the pressure.
Going into the top of the seventh inning against Champlin Park on a Saturday afternoon at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field, the Excelsior 19-and-Under righthander had a no-hitter going. He was facing the middle of Champlin Park’s order, but it hadn’t made any difference up to that point. Tyrpa was totally in control, mixing a 90-mile-per-hour fastball with a wicked cutter.
With one out, Tyrpa threw a high fastball to Tyler Guckeen, who lifted a long fly ball over the left fielder’s head for a double. After walking the next hitter, Tyrpa regained his groove and ended the 5-0 victory. It was his third win this summer against no defeats.
Last summer, in the finals of the Gene Berg/Rawlings Tournament in St. Louis Park, Tyrpa threw a no-hitter to beat the host team. That memory gave him the confidence he could do it again on Saturday.
“Almost,” Tyrpa said after the game, which ended with catcher Sam Karrick giving him the game ball.
What were the key’s to the near no-hitter? “Definitely my cutter and my fastball location,” Tyrpa said.
Tyrpa has been working on the cutter for only two and a-half months. The speed variance from his fastball is 3-4 miles per hour.
“The cutter is definitely worth learning,” said Tyrpa, who picked he pitch up in his freshman year at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa. The collegiate season was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Tyrpa is grateful to be getting some innings as Excelsior’s No. 1 pitcher this summer.
Last summer, playing for the state-champion Excelsior American Legion team, Tyrpa was the staff leader with 11 victories as the Fire Club posted an overall record of 56-4.
“I still think back to last summer because it was such an incredible experience,” Tyrpa said. “We had so much talent and everyone worked together. I learned a lot from my teammates. This year is different because the team is younger.”
The veterans returning from the Legion state champs are Tyrpa, second baseman Evan Steingas and right fielder Nick Thimsen, last year’s State Legion Tournament MVP.
“We are showing the new players how we do things, and that’s pretty cool,” Tyrpa said.
When Tyrpa returned from his first year of college, Excelsior head coach Rob Hager and pitching coach Adam “Gator” Goethke noticed one big difference in the star righthander.
He needed a bigger uniform.
“I went from 6-3 and 170 to 6-3 and 200 pounds,” Tyrpa said.
How did the change occur?
“A lot of weight room and a lot of eating,” Tyrpa said.
With the added weight, his velocity is a little better, and his control of the strike zone has never been in doubt. It looks like he’ll be hard to beat again this summer.
Opening Night
In the Excelsior Invitational opener Friday, July 11, Excelsior I led Maple Grove 4-0 going into the seventh inning, only to lose the gam 9-4 in eight innings. Walks and errors helped the Crimson rally.
Dylan Hawley pitched one-it ball for six innings, but he and reliever Tyler Kueppers couldn’t stem the tide in the seventh, when the Crimson scored four runs. Five more runs in the top of the eight nailed the coffin. The highlight of the game for Excelsior I other than Hawley’s pitching was a three-for-four performance by Dillon Hanson, who was out on a deep fly to center in his fourth at bat of the game.
