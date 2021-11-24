More than 600 pieces were donated
Hopkins’ popular Art from the Attic event returned with a record number of private donations this year after a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The event, hosted at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, received more than 600 private donations for the Nov. 13 sale. Each year, artists and businesses donate a variety of pieces, including original paintings, lithography, limited edition prints, batik, textiles, photography, posters, frames and others.
“It’s a fundraiser for us, but it’s also a way for people who wouldn’t normally be able to afford original art to be able to come in and buy something at a reasonable price, so we look at it as kind of a twofold community effort,” said Lynn Anderson, executive director for the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
This year, they had a Salvador Dali limited edition print available, as well as a members-only preview night with select items available for silent auction. Some of the visitors dressed up as artists, said Elaine Beaty, an event volunteer and member of the center.
“It’s marvelous to be back in person and do the sale again. Our constituents missed it last year, the community missed it,” said Jim Clark, the visuals director for the center.
Art from the Attic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and generally attracts hundreds of visitors. Concert Coordinator Kelly Blau serenaded visitors with music as they looked through the art spread across tables and rooms.
“It’s a happy event,” Blau said.
