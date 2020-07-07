Park baseball team hosts Prior Lake July 9, at Chanhassen July 15
Danny Bissonnette took over head coaching duties for the St. Louis Park Railcats Legion baseball program ahead of this spring.
A longtime assistant coach on Brian Kelly’s high school staff, Bissonnette stepped up for this summer and ha been joined by assistant coach Aaron MacEachran and general manager Jason Vogel.
The Railcats season hasn’t been lost even though the official American Legion was canceled.
“I basically thought there was no way we would play after [national] Legion announced they were canceling the season,” Bissonette said. “We even held a virtual senior night.”
News broke in May that traveling baseball teams would be starting soon, with Legion programs unofficially allowed to prepare the logistics of the season.
“We lost a handful of players that were going to play high school baseball but then wanted to work or focus on other sports [this summer] and backed out once we heard that maybe we could still play this summer.”
As a result, some sophomores stepped in to fill would-be graduates spots in the lineup.
“As much as I really miss those seniors not being around, this team we have now are the guys that will be competing at the varsity level next year,” Bissonnette said.
The practice began June 1 but high school coaches couldn’t contact players until June 15, according to the Minnesota State High School League, creating an issue to get back on the field.
As a result, MacEachran was able to coach the Railcats from June 1-13.
“That was amazing because he’s one of the best trainers in the state,” Bissonnette said. “His training was able to help kids find their swings and make some changes.”
In addition to the practices, Bissonnette said they kept it fun with intrasquad scrimmages, playing a series that came down to a walk-off hit by senior captain Jackson McClain to win the Sandlot Series, as it was known.
“They got a lot out of our first two weeks and it paid off when they beat Minnetonka No. 2 15-3 in the season-opener June 24 at Keller Field.
Baseball
The Railcats were 2-1-1 with a win at Shakopee (8-3, June 29) before hosting Edina (3-3 draw in eight innings, June 30).
At Schleper Field in Shakopee, the Railcats took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an infield single by Stefano Giovannelli to bring in Ethan Schmitz.
Fast forward to the fourth inning and the Railcats added six more runs coming on five walks and three singles to build a 7-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Drew Boyum and Giovannelli each had two hits to pace the bats while Schmitz drew three walks and scored twice while stealing two bases. Boyum had a double and stole one base before pitching one inning of relief at the end. He needed 12 pitches for one strikeout to work the seventh inning.
Matt Lindenberg gave up three unearned runs on two hits with one walk and strikeout over four innings. Colin Weingart had a strikeout and walk in two innings of relief. He tossed 25 pitches in the appearance.
The next night, Park opened the home portion of the schedule at Keller Field against Edina. The Railcats scratched out two runs in the fourth inning and another insurance runs in the sixth inning for the 3-0 shutout.
Boyum drew a walk to begin the fourth inning. After stealing second base, he scored on a line drive to left field by Schmitz to make it 1-0. Schmitz came around to score on a hard ground ball to right field off Alex Riley’s bat.
Riley came through with another big hit, this time with two outs in the sixth inning. H Odens scored on a line drive to centerfield to push ahead to 3-0.
Edina rallied at the top of the eighth inning to score three runs all coming with two outs.
The rest of the Railcats schedule: July 9 host Prior Lake at 5 p.m.; July 15 at Chanhassen (Chanhassen High School, 7:30 p.m.); July 21 host Shakopee at 8 p.m.; July 22 host Chanhassen at 8 p.m.; July 28 at Bloomington Blue, the field is TBD, 8 p.m.; July 29 at Hopkins (Big Willow Park) 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 5 host Bloomington Blue at 8 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.