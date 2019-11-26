Prep Bowl championship games in seven enrollment classes will be played this week at the home of the Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium.
The featured matchup at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, is the Class 6A title game between Wayzata (12-0) and Champlin Park (10-1). This is Wayzata’s fifth Prep Bowl appearance overall and the first since 2011, when the Trojans lost to Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie 13-3 at the Metrodome. Wayzata won Prep Bowl championships in 2005, 2008 and 2010.
“We’re locked in,” said Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown, whose team has had two weeks to prepare for the season finale, following a 28-24 semifinal win over Lakeville South. “Champlin Park is a good football team that knows how to win. It will be a great experience for our kids to play in this game. U.S. Bank Stadium is a different environment - with a bigger crowd. The turf there is nice and it is a beautiful place to play.”
Champlin Park qualified to play in the Prep Bowl with a 31-21 victory over Lakeville North Nov. 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wayzata’s offense could hardly have been any better in the win over Lakeville South Nov. 15, as 6-2, 210-pound senior halfback Christian Vasser rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.
“In Minnesota high school football, you have to do two things to be successful,” Brown said. “Run the ball and stop the run.”
Vasser takes care of the rushing end, and the Trojan defense has allowed very few big plays this season.
“Jordan Halverson [defensive coordinator] has everyone doing their jobs,” Brown said. “Anybody on our defensive unit can step up and make a huge play at any time.”
Senior captain Joe Demro and senior Malakai Jackson, who also sees time at running back, are the defensive line leaders. Linebackers Matthew Schmidt and Loshiaka Roques have huge tackling stats for the season along with defensive backs Anthony Ukofia and Drew Berkland.
Wayzata’s motto all year has been: 1-0. That means 1-0 this week.
“Our coaching staff emphasizes making smart plays,” Brown said. As a result, the Trojans commit very few turnovers and unforced errors and have fewer penalties than most teams.
Smart play begins in the offensive backfield with Vasser and senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt.
Through the course of the season, Schmidt has consistently posted quarterback ratings of 150, a rating that any NFL quarterback would love to have.
“Thomas studies the game, and he knows what we want to accomplish on offense,” Brown said. “He makes good decisions and gets the ball where it needs to go. At the same time, he knows our offensive line will protect him and that our receivers will run good routes.”
Schmidt’s two favorite targets are senior wide receivers Daeshawn Bush and Jacob Wildermuth. Bush is fast and capable of making big gains after the catch. Wildermuth is a possession receiver who can also get down field when the play calls for it.
Wayzata’s offensive lineman are so strong that they don’t need to hold anyone. The Trojans line up with Jac Carver at left tackle, Joe Salonek at left guard, captain Jonas Waskosky at center, Graham Viggers at right guard and Steve Magnuson at right tackle. Carver is the biggest of the group at 6-6 and 310 pounds. The Trojan tight ends are Luke Bodine and Zach Thomsen.
In addition to recognizing all of his players and the entire coaching staff for their contributions this season, Brown recognizes Wayzata’s fans as unsung heroes.
“The student and community support for the team has been great,” he said.
