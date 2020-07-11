A power failure negated one of the best performances of the season for the Hopkins Flyers 19-and-Under baseball team July 7 at Big Willow Park.
Through three innings, Hopkins played flawlessly and led visiting Edina 1-0. But at the end of three, when the lights were scheduled to come on, the park experienced a power failure, and after a brief meeting with the umpires, coaches Tyler Brodersen of Hopkins and Gene Larkin of Edina agreed to call the game, which was not an official game at that point..
“The end of the game fits with this year,” Brodersen said after the game. “We lost part of the season to COVID-19. What else can go wrong? It is unfortunate we couldn’t finish, but I was happy with the beginning of the game.”
Hopkins took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kyle Feduccia opened the game with an infield hit, and Joey Hurth moved him to second with a single. Then Nick Kanitz hit a single to score the lone run of the night.
Flyers righthander Aleksi Hongell was sharp on the mound, holding Edina to one hit. “It was Aleksi’s first [19U] start after a couple relief outings,” Brodersen said. “He had a good mix of pitches.”
The Flyers stood 3-5-1 through the first nine games of the season. “We have had a tough schedule,” Brodersen said. “The Fargo/Moorhead Tournament was an eye-opener for our younger players. It has been important to have some veteran players to help our younger players bridge the gap from the lower levels to the 19U team.”
In its other game last week, Hopkins lost to last year’s state Legion champions from Excelsior in a well-played 4-2 contest.
Hopkins managed six hits - a double by Ryan McGie and singles by Paul Safranski, Cole Anderson, Kyle Feduccia, Zach Paskoff and Ryder Lane. On the mound, Hurth and David Campbell held Excelsior to only four hits.
Mausser and Safranski, the youngest Flyer players [class of 2022], generated excitement in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over Rogers. After Mausser hit a three-run homer, Safranski ended the game by delivering a sacrifice fly.
Brodersen is in his third year as a head coach in the upper levels of the Hopkins Baseball Association. Last summer he coached the Hopkins Millers to the State Junior Legion title. This summer, following the retirement of former head coach Todd Jahnke, Brodersen accepted a promotion to the 19U team. Also on the coaching staff are two former Hopkins High players, Max Weesner and Robert Dworsky.
“The core of this team won the state Junior Legion title,” Brodersen said.
The only college-age player on the Flyers roster is Kanitz, now in his third season at this age level. The Flyers have only five 2020 graduates on the roster - Campbell, Feduccia, Hurth, Paskoff and Jason Schumacher. Flyers players on pace to graduate in 2021 are Hongell, Lane, McGie, Anderson, Cole Beyer, Samuel Harris, Americo Sculati and Jackson View.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.