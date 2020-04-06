Public safety officials in Plymouth and Wayzata are continuing to adapt to life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold said his department is primarily working to educate the public and has not seen any major issues with non-compliance.
“I see this as more of an educational piece,” the police chief said. “For the most part, people are cooperating and understanding.”
And with most retail businesses closed and people being told to work from home, the amount of traffic has noticeably decreased, Risvold said, which has led to fewer reports of motor vehicle crashes and fewer calls for service overall. Last year at this time, there were 360 calls for police service in the span of a week. That number dropped to 240 calls for service over the same timeframe this year.
Until the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect, the police chief said there was an uptick in crimes of opportunity, such as thefts from unlocked vehicles.
“When you make it easy for people, they take advantage,” he said.
And with retail shops temporarily closed and the streets less active than usual, police officers have been working to ensure that businesses are properly locked and secure.
“We are vigorously patrolling the business areas at night,” Risvold said.
The police department has also taken steps to better protect its officers and the public from potentially getting and spreading the new coronavirus. For example, fingerprinting services have been temporarily suspended and police officers are reducing in-person visits by taking reports over the phone whenever possible.
“If there’s evidence to be collected or seen at a scene, we’ll certainly go and do that. But if it’s a report we can take over the phone, we’ll do that as a preferred method at this point,” Risvold said.
City hall, where the police department is stationed, has been closed to the public since March 18. The city recently launched its “virtual city hall” at wayzata.org/virtualcityhall so that residents, businesses and visitors can still find information and access services online.
Officers are also following the latest safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The police chief said new protocol includes measures as simple as instructing officers to wait until they get to work to put on their uniform and then changing out of uniform before going home.
Risvold, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director, said the Wayzata Police Department has not received any confirmation that it has responded to a call where a person later tested positive for COVID-19.
Risvold said dispatch will ask about flu-like symptoms in advance so that first responders can be notified to take extra precautions before arriving on scene to a medical alert call.
Risvold said the police department is also preparing for the scenario of staffing shortages if officers were to become infected or come in contact with someone with the virus and have to isolate themselves at home. He said the department is working with seven area police agencies in developing a plan to staff all jurisdictions as one region in the event of a shortfall in police staffing.
The police department will continue taking its lead from Hennepin County’s Emergency Management Department, which is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Public Health.
Risvold, while recognizing the importance of the extra safety precautions, said it is unfamiliar for his department to take this approach with residents.
“We like having contacts with the public, so it’s odd to be avoiding that – and we want the public to know that we miss that interaction. But for our safety and for their safety … It’s just a hands-off approach right now until we get through this,” he said.
And as the community continues to adapt to this new way of living, the police chief said it’s especially important that neighbors are looking out for each other and assisting police whenever possible.
“We need more eyes in the community watching out for each other. … If you see something that’s unusual, report it to us and we’ll check it out,” the police chief said.
Plymouth
Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, Plymouth’s Deputy Police Chief Erik Fadden said it’s been mainly through education.
“We encourage our residents to stay home and leave home only if absolutely necessary in accordance with Governor Walz’s executive order,” Fadden said.
Because of the order’s limitations to the public, calls for service have been down in Plymouth and there have been “very few calls” related to COVID-19, he said.
“The vast majority of medical-related calls that we respond to become a coordinated effort to respond with our paramedics and fire personnel,” Fadden said. “We are working diligently to make sure residents are getting the care that they need, while minimizing the risk of exposure to all of our public safety personnel.”
Fadden shared protocols currently in place to keep officers as well as the public safe.
“We have implemented an emergency schedule for our officers which keeps a limited number of essential officers working patrol while others are working from home,” he said, noting officers are working 12-hour shifts and non-essential employees are working remotely.
“Our officers who are off duty are staying home and limiting exposure to the public to be ready to work when needed due to an anticipated reduction in available officers to work,” he said.
When it comes to maintaining public safety if a large number of staff members were to become infected, Fadden explained that a regional plan has been implemented in which police departments throughout Hennepin County are communicating and updating staffing plans in real time to anticipate staffing needs throughout the county.
“This in-depth plan has staffing models being put into place that would be implemented if numerous cities throughout Hennepin County began seeing a reduction of the number of officers working,” Fadden said. “All of the departments throughout Hennepin County will be helping each other to maintain public safety throughout all our communities.”
