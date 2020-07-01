After the first two games of the 2020 town ball season, the Hamel Hawks are optimistic.
They opened the season with an 8-0 victory over Osceola, Wisconsin, and then lost to the Champlin Logators 5-0.
All phases of play were solid in the season-opening win at the ballpark in Hamel. The pitching and defense were solid in the loss to the Logators, however, the Hawks were outhit by their opponents, 12-4.
A big crowd followed social distancing guidelines on a beautiful summer evening.
Lefthander Alec Lonson started on the mound for the Hawks in the game. He was solid, allowing no runs and one Champlin hit in two innings. Righthander Blake Williams took over, and then former Wayzata High standout Jake Marsh came to the mound. The difference in the game was Champlin’s long-ball power. Two homers accounted for three of the Logators’ five runs.
Hamel manager Tim Flemming said, “It was only our second game of the season, and Champlin had already played five or six. They have a good ball club that is solid 1-9. I told our guys after the game that we have to be more consistent with our hitting. I think our whole lineup will be solid. The main thing is we have to put the ball in play.”
Wayzata High graduates Adam Castle, Bobby Isbell and Jarret Briol are tough outs at the top of Hamel’s batting order, while another Wayzata grad, Sam Westermeyer, and Armstrong High grad Brayden Gray could be the leaders in the middle of the order. Dom Flemming, the team’s most experience player, is another tough out.
A newcomer at shortstop, 27-year-old Jack Puncochar, gives the Hawks another good left-handed hitter in addition to Gray.
The most unusual aspect of the Hawks’ opening win over Osceola was provided by the pitching staff. Westermeyer, Williams, Dylan Drees and Briol combined on a two-hitter.
Next for the Hawks is a non-league game against the Macstrength Grizzlies at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the ballpark in Hamel.
“We will play 2-3 games a week into August,” manager Flemming said.
