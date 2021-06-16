Parktacular will celebrate summer in St. Louis Park for one day on Father’s Day weekend, but organizers hope to provide a series of events later in the year.
Given the uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out process during the planning process in January, festival organizers decided to pare the event down to some of the most popular activities Saturday, June 19.
“We decided at that point we really wanted to try to do something, but if we modified it down to a smaller event on one day it would be easier to pivot and make changes as things change due to COVID,” explained Maggie Myers, president of the Parktacular Board of Directors.
The event will run noon to 4 p.m. at Wolfe Park, near Excelsior and Grand.
It will begin with the Grand Day Parade noon to 1 p.m. on a route that will begin at Joppa Avenue and West 40th Street before proceeding west on West 40th Street, north on Quentin Avenue, northeast on Park Commons Drive and northwest on Monterey Drive to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Dr.
The parade will feature some entries that have never been at Parktacular before, according to Parade Coordinator Terri Kane.
“They want to give their ambassador program and their representatives a chance to enjoy being in a parade,” Kane said. “We have a larger number than we’ve ever had before.”
Groups from about 15 communities are expected to participate, including the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family and the Vulcans, who are involved for this year only after their parade had to be canceled last winter. Parade entrants who typically participate in the Defeat of Jesse James Days in Northfield are scheduled as well as a Zamboni, a juggling troupe, horses, Star Wars characters, old-fashioned clowns, a high school marching band from Maple Grove, local sports groups, mini-boats, a dance line and a giant mosquito.
“We have something that should appeal to any age,” Kane said.
Food trucks featuring barbecue and ice cream along with the Business Expo will be available noon to 4 p.m. at Wolfe Park. This year, a single free concert will feature the band Starlette’s Web, a tribute band dedicated to the music of iconic female artists in the pop, rock, county and groove genres from the 1980s to today, according to the band’s website, starlettesweb.com. The band performs the music of singers from Joan Jett to Lizzo along with Shania Twain, Tina Turner, Katy Perry and others. The band will play on a mobile stage east of Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in Wolfe Park, providing more room to spread out. Audience members may bring chairs and blankets to relax on as they catch the tunes.
While there is no charge for the concert this year, avid button collectors can collect Parktacular buttons for both 2020 and 2021. Although the festival had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival still declared a contest winner for the buttons, allowing the festival to create buttons for the winning designs for both years. The buttons will be provided in swag bags for the first 500 families in attendance.
Due to concerns about distancing during the planning process, gone this year are activities that often attract a dense crowd, like Kidtacular, as well as any indoor activities. Typically the festival begins on a Wednesday with a dinner and continues through Father’s Day.
“We wanted to make sure people could come and feel safe,” Myers said of the decision to forgo many events.
Despite the limitations, Myers said, “We’re really excited to have a festival this year, the kickoff splash into summer, and do something out in the community – kind of test the waters if you will. We’re super excited to be back and providing something.”
No actual aquatic activities are in the works June 19, but Myers said organizers hope to schedule a pool and drive-in movie night later this summer at the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park and in The Rec Center parking lot.
Last year, Parktacular organizers had hoped to partner with other events, such as the city’s Fourth of July fireworks, but the pandemic led to cancellations. This year, organizers are brainstorming about ideas for the pool night as well as a teen event, potentially with karaoke and virtual reality attractions, and a citywide scavenger hunt similar to the Winter Carnival’s medallion hunt.
A smaller-scale Miniature Art Hunt began June 5. Although the hunt had been scheduled to run through June 20, all artwork had been found in less than a week. A website for the hunt shows photographs of many triumphant kids with the small art pieces, which this year featured a variety of colorful bees. To learn more about the art hunt, visit williamhessian.com/parktacular-art-hunt.
Details about Parktacular are available online at parktacular.org.
To volunteer and help organize future activities, visit parktacular.org/volunteer or contact Myers at maggiemmyers@gmail.com or 612-859-7704.
