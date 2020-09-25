To the Editor:
Lately, the post office has been in the news with some comments being made that are rather derogatory. Please let me relate my story of the Excelsior Post Office.
A few weeks ago, I sent a package to my daughter in Austin, Texas. After a couple of days, I checked the tracking and it said package “in transit.” After two weeks and several checks of the tracking number it still said, “in transit.” I went to the Excelsior Post Office and told my story to the woman at the counter and gave her the tracking number. She took my name and number and said she would bring it to the attention of the postmistress. I went home and sent a text to my daughter in Austin at 2:08 p.m., telling her I had been to the post office and inquired after the package. At 4:27 p.m., I got a text from my daughter telling me, “it seems your postmistress called my post office and the package was found and just delivered to my door, not my mailbox, to my door. Your postmistress did a great job!”
In these days of no service and poor service this is an example of outstanding service! The Excelsior postmistress is to be commended for her diligence and follow-through.
Marsha Theis
Excelsior
