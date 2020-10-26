To the Editor:

It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Shorewood on the City Council for the past eight years. Though I am not running for reelection, I have a sincere interest in seeing the City Council made up of a mayor and council members that look out for the common good of all its citizens.

For this reason, I endorse Jennifer Labadie for mayor and Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies for City Council. They will work hard and smart for all Shorewood citizens, not just a loud minority who are focused on their own self interests.

Jennifer, Patrick and Paula are true public servants. They listen intently and respectfully to everyone and ask the tough questions. They do their homework before a vote and make sure they have a thorough understanding of the law and the needs of the community.

Balancing fiscal responsibility with community needs, getting community input and careful monitoring of progress is the crux of good governance. This is tough work, but they have consistently been a model of this type of thoughtful, ethically founded leadership.

I enthusiastically support Jennifer for mayor and Patrick and Paula for City Council. They are good for all Shorewood citizens.

Kristine Sundberg

Shorewood

Kristine Sundberg is an outgoing Shorewood City Council member

Load comments