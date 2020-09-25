To the Editor:
On Aug. 27, I received a call from a political survey whose purpose was to compare the current 33B State Representative Kelly Morrison with the Republican candidate, Andrew Myers. The questions that were asked about Myers were all meant to put him in a favorable light while the questions that were asked about Morrison were incredibly leading statements.
For example, this poll falsely stated that Morrison had increased boat registration fees by 400%. What Morrison did was chief author a bill with broad bipartisan support that increased boat registration fees by $5.60/boat (every three years) to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota. This fee has not been increased since 1993 and this fee enabled the DNR to restart grants across the state that were suspended due to lack of funding. All Minnesotans value our precious lakes and Morrison is leading the effort to protect them.
Myers is running a smear campaign against Rep. Morrison attacking her directly on his website and social media with simplistic statements.
Myers states that Morrison supports and voted to defund the police. Morrison has been very clear – she does not support defunding the police. She does believe in ensuring that police have the right resources to do their job and in holding police accountable to high standards. Finding real solutions means asking hard questions and doing the hard work to reform what is needed by working together; not pushing one line, fear-based slogans.
I could not imagine voting for Myers because I could not get behind anyone who would work to get elected by smearing the opposition. This is why I am supporting Kelly Morrison for State Representative in 33B. She has worked tirelessly for our district in the state legislature. 80% of the bills she has authored have had bipartisan support. She is concerned, as am I, about the current state of political discourse and has been a voice for all of us, not just a select few. She is clearly the best choice to represent 33B.
Anne Straka-Leland
Shorewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.