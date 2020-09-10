To the Editor:
When we moved here six years ago, I looked up my state senator, David Osmek, to find what he supports. This was difficult, he does not hold town hall meetings.
I have found out what he opposes. In 2017, he stated light rail is “just a liberal wet dream”
When I emailed that I was offended by his remarks; his only reply was, “Thanks for your opinion. We will have to agree to disagree on this.”
In May 2019, he helped deadlock the energy and climate bill, calling it a “radical environmental wishlist.” This left unspent millions of dollars from an Xcel Energy nuclear waste fee intended for renewable energy projects. I found he is against “radicals,” “liberals,” an energy and climate bill and light rail, but still do not know what he is for!
This is why I am voting for Gretchen Piper in the upcoming election. Her web page, gretchenpiper.com, lists eight priorities including affordable health care, environmental protections, gun violence prevention and high quality education. She has already held many listening sessions and really listens to people. She will work with both sides of the aisle to get things done. Please join me in supporting Gretchen for Senate in SD33!
Rebecca Varone
Chanhassen
