To the Editor:
I see from a previous letter in your paper that I am not the only one who has had a bad experience trying to communicate with state Sen. David Osmek, my “representative” in the state Senate for District 33.
In 2018, I saw a Star Tribune article about his response to another constituent who asked him about light rail in the western suburbs. Osmek called it a “liberal wet dream.” I emailed him, criticizing him for his crass and cavalier response to his constituent’s opinion about the current and important light rail issue, and I suggested that his inability to communicate productively with his constituents made him unfit to represent us.
His quick email response to me was, in its entirety: “Just to correct you, the email was from St Louis Park. Last time I checked, that isn’t in SD33.” Apparently, he feels he did not need to engage me on the issue because he mistakenly thought I did not live in his district. The crazy thing is I have lived in his district for 40 years and still do, and I gave him my home address. But he felt he didn’t need to argue his position on light rail but rather just needed to attack me in a knee-jerk reaction.
After having for decades voted in this district for his Republican predecessors George Pillsbury and Gen Olson for that same seat, I can’t help but lament the lightweights who have taken over their party.
I emailed back to him, “Some representative. Still unfit.”
I’m glad the DFL has put up a competent candidate Gretchen Piper for this seat who will treat us constituents with more civility and will at least know my city is in her district.
Gary Thompson
Tonka Bay
