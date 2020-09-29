To the Editor:
Local government is very important to me and I have had the honor to serve the past 16 years on the Eden Prairie City Council.
As I am not seeking re-election, I will be handing my long-held position off to another individual. I want to ensure that the individual elected to fill my seat is unquestionably the best choice for the position. After careful consideration of the needs of Eden Prairie and the challenges and opportunities it faces, I am proud to announce my support for Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council.
As a small business owner and a partner attorney at Minnesota’s largest law firm, Ryan exhibits the necessary skills to listen and to lead on the Eden Prairie City Council. As a friend of local businesses, Ryan is focused on encouraging economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the safety and security of our residents a top priority, Ryan is committed to supporting our police and fire stations with the latest technology and resources necessary.
Ryan is a thoughtful, committed individual who cares deeply about his community and who will work with other city council members to keep Eden Prairie one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family, while never resting to make it even better.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Ryan Miske on Nov. 3 or before if early voting.
Brad Aho
Eden Prairie
