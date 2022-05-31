In light of the incomprehensible shootings at the elementary school in Uvalde, TX and the Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, NY, I started thinking of tragic things that have happened in this community since I first moved here 30 years ago.
February 28, 1994 - Sheila Landt was killed by her son in the garage in front of her 3-year-old son in Shorewood. Her son then committed suicide while driving on Highway 7. He was 14.
September 22, 2003 – Robbery and murder of “Ike” Issacson at Roy’s Live Bait.
August 21, 2013 – Dead man found in freezer in Shorewood.
September 10, 2015 – Brian Short killed his family and then himself in a murder-suicide in Greenwood.
July 13, 2018 – Fatal shooting of Archer Amorosi by Sheriff’s Deputies in Chanhassen.
April 10, 2019 – Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs murder-suicide in Orono.
May 8, 2021 – Joseph Ness killed his sister Noelle in their Chanhassen home.
July 24, 2021 – James Blue charged with vehicular homicide in the fatalities of Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman in Orono.
December 27, 2021 – House set on fire in Orono due to mental health issue.
May 20, 2022 – Julissa Thaler was charged with shooting her 6-year-old son and put his body in the trunk of the car which was stopped by the Orono police in Mound.
There are probably other instances that I don’t recall. The point of this is that as nice a place the Lake Minnetonka community is to live, we are not exempt from the effects of crime and mental illness. People are inclined to think that there are more problems in other places but that is simply not true. Please get to know you neighbors, your kid’s friends and if you see something, SAY something. Everyone should also contact their representatives and senators to ask for stricter gun laws, public safety reforms and comprehensive mental health care. Your life and the lives of your loved ones depend on it.
