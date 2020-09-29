To the Editor:
We need someone who understands the struggles of independent small business people, men or women. I want someone guiding us out of this mess we are in, who has been in the trenches, in life and in business. Jeff Jiang is by far the best candidate for that role.
His wisdom and experience has been gleaned through the realities of life, and of business, not through textbooks and theories of what should be, and has been in the past ... we are dealing with a new reality in a new world.
I am honored to support Jeff Jiang, I think he is an exceptional person and I appreciate his successful independent business background and experience. I think what impresses me the most, is the heart that Jeff has for our country, and how the life and freedoms many of us take for granted are not lost on him, but celebrated with gratitude, by him.
We are lucky to have Jeff Jiang as our candidate, and will be lucky to call him our state senator.
Cindy Babcock
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.