To the Editor:
For over the past six years, the residents of Shorewood and I have had the opportunity to observe and recognize the leadership and sensible thinking of Councilmember Jennifer Labadie. Her honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs and her willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets her far apart from the other candidate for Shorewood mayor.
Jennifer is the only candidate for Shorewood mayor who has the experience and skill to make positive changes. Jennifer cares about our community and it shows in the amount of time she invests in our community through her many volunteer and mentor roles. Her vision for Shorewood’s future focuses on keeping our city’s infrastructure sustainable, providing amenities for all residents and supporting our public safety.
We are writing today to express our support for Jennifer Labadie for Shorewood mayor and urge you to also cast your vote for not only the most experienced candidate, but one who will represent all residents with integrity and thoughtful insight.
Scott Zerby
Chris Lizee
Woody Love
Steve Frazier
Shorewood
Scott Zerby has been mayor of Shorewood since 2013. Chris Lizee served as mayor from 2006-2012. Woody Love served as mayor from 1998-2005 Steve Frazier served as mayor from 1976-1982.
