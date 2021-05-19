To the editor:
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota small businesses faced a multitude of challenges. As president of the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce, I have seen firsthand the outstanding resiliency our local businesses showed in the face of uncertainty. But that resiliency would have been out of reach for many without federal PPP loans which provided critical financial relief to help overcome mandated shutdowns, adapt to safety measures and keep employees on payroll over the past year.
Federal PPP loans, which are not taxed at the federal level, helped over 100,000 Minnesota businesses get through the pandemic. Unfortunately, Minnesota is one of the few states where its tax code does not automatically align with federal tax regulations, meaning businesses across the state are facing an unexpected, substantial tax if state lawmakers do not act now.
Our State Senate already passed full federal tax conforming legislation and now House lawmakers must do the same. Not only would we be the only state in the Upper Midwest to tax these loans, but it would also put our economic recovery at risk, which would impact our Main Streets, the health of our small business community and Minnesotans in every corner of our great state.
The intent of the federal PPP loans was to assist businesses during the pandemic, and community businesses took them out in good faith with an understanding that they would not be taxed. We have already lost so much this year, and partisan gridlock and inaction at the Capitol could take even more from us.
Our local lawmakers must stand up for Main Street and pass full PPP tax conformity now.
Pat MulQueeny
President, Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce
