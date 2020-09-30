To the Editor:
I am a current resident of Eden Prairie and a Latina educator with 25 years of experience in the field. I hold a M.Ed in Curriculum and Instruction: Language Immersion Education and I am also the current president of the Minnesota Reading Association. I am a mother, a wife and also an immigrant who has proudly been a citizen of this beautiful country for the last 30 years.
I support Dario Anselmo on his candidacy for the Hennepin County Commissioner because the community of Eden Prairie would greatly benefit. His passion is finding support for people in our community who are struggling with mental health issues. He is someone with a sense of inclusion in our diverse community and has dedicated his time to help small businesses, to improve the quality of education, and make sure first-generation Americans feel welcome and well-resourced.
Without hesitation, I endorse Dario Anselmo to be the next Hennepin County Commissioner and make Eden Prairie an even better place to live.
Corina Pastrana
Eden Prairie
