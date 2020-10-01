letter graphic

To the Editor:

It gives me great pleasure to ask you to vote for Dario Anselmo to be your next District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner.

It almost goes without saying that he would be a fine representative for you. He has been an active, informed and reliable member of your community and a member of the State House of Representatives.

Being a good community member requires great flexibility and continuous listening before acting in its behalf – and he had the good sense to add the experience of being a member of the State House of Representatives to this mix. Besides all of this he will work hard, and never miss an opportunity to examine, and act on, the mental health aspect of every issue. Hennepin County is a very complex governmental unit; Dario has an excellent background of experiences to wade through these complexities.

Mary Tambornino

Eden Prairie

Mary Tambornino is a former Hennepin County Commissioner.

Load comments