To the Editor:
Patty Acomb is running again as Minnesota State Representative for Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland and I think is worthy of continuing to be the person to represent us.
Community organizations and government entities are important to the quality of our lives. I have known Patty through the many community organizations that we commonly were involved in: Minnetonka Family Collaborative, Tonka Cares, Empty Bowls that supports ICA and ResourceWest, Minnetonka Rotary and Winning Women. As a past member of the Minnetonka School Board and former executive of ICA Food Shelf, I have found Patty, a life-long member of our community, to be a person who cares deeply about our environment, the education of our children and about improving the lives of others. Patty is a listener, a person who takes the time to understand the many sides of an issue and the implications now and for the future.
Communities are about neighbors helping neighbors. We need residents who care and are willing to work on tough issues that affect us all. Patty Acomb is the kind of person we should have at the Minnesota Legislature. Please join me in voting for Patty Acomb.
Peg Keenan
Woodland
