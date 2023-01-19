 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suit challenging social media companies can help students now

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Nathan Column Logo MT

Students and families throughout Minnesota could gain a lot from a lawsuit filed on Jan. 6 by two Washington state school districts. That’s because the lawsuit challenges the impact of social media — such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube — on youngsters. The suit provides free, valuable information to families, educators and students.

A 2021 Surgeon General’s report, cited in the lawsuit, recognizes the value of and problems created by social media. It states: “While technology platforms have improved our lives in important ways, increasing our ability to build new communities, deliver resources, and access information, we know that, for many people, they can also have adverse effects. When not deployed responsibly and safely, these tools can pit us against each other, reinforce negative behaviors like bullying and exclusion, and undermine the safe and supportive environments young people need and deserve.”

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred