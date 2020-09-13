Through the first four games of the high school soccer season, Minnetonka High’s super striker Dylan Olson has three hat tricks and a total of 13 goals. The senior captain is on a record-setting pace for both goals in a season and goals in a career.
His hat trick lifted the Skippers (3-1-0) to a 5-1 Lake Conference victory over Eden Prairie Sept. 8 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Field. The last goal was his best. Olson set the ball down for a free kick about 27 yards from the Eagle goal, and in one motion from the drop drilled a shot into the back of the net.
Olson scored his first two goals of the game prior to intermission. His assist helped freshman Jake Hennen score in the ninth minute. Then Olson chipped shots past Eagle goalie Carson Bell in the 19th and 29th minutes. Torin Firehammer and Pablo Gonzalez had assists on the Olson goals.
Eden Prairie sophomore midfielder Pranay Dhiman headed in a corner kick from Danny Hernandez in the 68th minute to make the score 3-1, but the Skippers closed strong. Firehammer scored on a shot from the right flank with Olson assisting, and then Olson scored on Firehammer’s assist in the 78th minute.
On his final goal of the night, Olson didn’t anticipate taking a quick shot. “But I looked at the keeper and he was at the post, so I had a big space to shoot at,” Olson said.
Coach Mike Rogers of the Skippers was pleased with his team’s defensive performance.
“We were missing two of our starting backs, Jake Herbert and Jose Delacruz [with injuries],” Rogers said. “And Harrison Odom has been out all season with an injury. So I moved [midfielders] Alec Rodriguez and Hunter Kemnitz to the back and they did a great job.”
Statistics showed a more even slant to the game than the final score. Eden Prairie had eight shots on goal to Minnetonka’s nine, and the Eagles had a big edge in corner kicks, 10-3.
Eden Prairie head coach Rob St. Clair liked those positive numbers, but wished his team could have finished more chances. Ten corner kicks are a good sign for any high school team, and to match Minnetonka in shots on net was very impressive.
Generating a lot of the chances for the Eagles were Hernandez, the junior forward, and Jose Blanco, the captain and junior midfielder. St. Clair is building with young talent and has only three seniors on varsity - Carson Bell in goal and Carter Bell and Luke Bartz on defense. Ten juniors form the team’s nucleus.
“We knew Eden Prairie would be a tough matchup,” Kemnitz said. “They had the lead late in the game against Edina.”
Olson, who scored 20 goals last season when Minnetonka placed third at state, is happy with his start to the season. More importantly, he appreciates how well the team has played.
“This is the best four-game stretch I’ve had in high school soccer,” he said. “We are young this year, but we have a lot of guys who can play.”
Olson added that he’s excited to see the freshman striker, Hennen, come on quickly as a scoring threat.
“Jake is a really gritty player,” Olson said. “I am very impressed with his motor, how he never stops working. It’s fun to pass things down to him that my teammates taught me when I was a young player.”
