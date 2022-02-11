Zona M. Steelman

Zona M. (Upton) Steelman of Minnetonka, MN died peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 7, 2022. Zona was 89 years old.
She was born in Sauk Centre, MN to Dewey and Jerda Upton and graduated from Eagle Bend High school in 1950. Zona attended Staples teachers training and started her teaching career in 1952 at Red Oak One Room school. She attended summer sessions at St. Cloud State University and received her Education Degree leading her to teaching positions in Cottonwood, MN, Pine Island, MN and finally at Minnewashta in the Minnetonka school district teaching in the 3rd grade in these districts.
In 1963, Zona married the love of her life Jerry Steelman and they moved into their first home in Eden Prairie, MN. Zona put her teaching career on hold to raise their children, Gordy, Sandy and Juli. She was active at Immanuel Lutheran church in Eden Prairie where she was the Sunday School program leader for 5 years, participated in many of the woman's Bible studies, started the church's library and was a part of the quilting group. Zona was an active volunteer at Gatewood Elementary School in the Hopkins school district. Zona was a sports mom, a Camp Fire leader, and devoted band parent.
In 1982, Zona returned to the education world and worked for the Early Childhood program for the Hopkins schools district. In 1985, she moved to Eden Prairie Montessori until her retirement in 2003. Zona and Jerry moved to Minnetonka in 1990.
Upon retirement, Zona and Jerry enjoyed traveling with car clubs and touring the US including a car tour of Alaska in 2005.
Zona is preceded in death by parents Dewey and Jerda Upton, brother James Upton, cousin Wayne Cheney.
Zona is survived by her husband Jerry, son Gordy (Paula), daughter Sandy (Lori Johnson), daughter Juli, grandsons Cody and Josh, sister-in-law Ileen Kendall and nephews. Zona is survived by many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Zona later this spring, when we can gather together safer and celebrate this beautiful life. Memorials preferred to Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation.
