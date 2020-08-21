William M. Verkuilen, 87, died on August 14th, 2020 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, of 61 years. The couple have five grown children: Peter, Jean, Daniel, James and Robert and their mates Sheryl, Al, Cherrie, Jennifer and Colleen. Their eight grandchildren are Rudy, Katie, Ben, Grace, Maggie, Travis, Abby and Kylee. William was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Genevieve Verkuilen, sister Carol Matsche, brother Claude, infant son Joseph and infant grandson Chester. William was an Army veteran. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During his career William served as Marketing Director, Sales Training and Sales Promotion for large construction equipment companies. His hobbies were traveling, hunting and fishing. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St. Savage, MN.*Livestreaming of the the service will begin at 11 a.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook Page. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, please donate to children’s causes. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
