William "Bill" Schmit, age 76, of Jordan, MN, passed peacefully on November 10, 2022.
Celebration of life held on Monday, November 14, at 11 am, with a visitation from 9-10:45 am, both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 W 1st Street, Jordan. Jordan Vets Honor Guard to provide honors. A private burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Eden Prairie, MN.
William Charles was born on July 10, 1946, in Hutchinson, MN, to Louis and Miranda (Paris) Schmit. He grew up most of his life in Eden Prairie, where he graduated. Bill entered the United States Navy, as a Seabee serving two years during the Vietnam War.
Bill married Karen Weibel and they were blessed with amazing children of Tom, Ronda, Deb, Butch and Missy. He loved traveling, camping, and being surrounded by his beloved animals. Most of Bill's career was spent behind a steering wheel of a truck hauling garbage for 25 years and 10 years driving bus.
Forever loved, Bill will be missed by children, Melissa (Chris Payne) Schmit, Deb (Brian) Santwire, Tom (Renee) Kisor, Butch (Dona) Kisor; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lori German; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded by a daughter, Ronda Gadbaw; grandson, Dominic Payne; parents, Louis and Miranda Schmit; sister, Yvonne Bergquist and brother, Kenneth Schmit.
