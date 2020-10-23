William “Bill” J. Smetana of Eden Prairie MN, died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 81, from complications of Parkinson’s disease, Lewy bodies dementia and COVID-19. Bill grew up in Hopkins, MN. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing bowling, playing cards, and volunteering at the Hopkins Elks Club where he was a member for 30 years. He was also actively involved with Faith Presbyterian Church in Minnetonka. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol Smetana, parents Joe and Helen Smetana, brother Richard “Dick” Smetana and sister in-law Mary Smetana. Survived by his three loving children, William “Bill” Jr, Connie (Dean), Sherrie (Dan) Smetana, step-children, Scott (Sue) Mehr, Ann (Willie) Williams, Mary Meeks and Dale Mehr. Loving grandchildren, Shawn and Brittany McHale, Mikayla and Brandie Healy, Danielle Blevins, Bella and Olivia Smetana. Step-grandchildern, Nicole, Adam, Madison Mehr, William, Tanner Meeks, Kevion and Trisha. A celebration of life will be at the Hopkins Elks Club on November 7th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Elks Youth Camp and Faith Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund. Dad you are greatly missed. We love you!
