William "Bill" Dryden Selfridge

William Dryden Selfridge, or just Bill to most, passed away in the early evening of February 21, 2023 peacefully and painlessly at the age of 88, or as he might say, nearly 90.

Born in Highland Park, Illinois, the youngest of four beloved siblings, Bill never ceded his fondness for the Chicagoland region, but he'd trade the big city for Minnesota just about any day of the week. With warmer weather approaching, we can effortlessly envision him canoeing through the Boundary Waters, listening to the call of the loon, and basking in all of nature's glory.

