William "Bill" Dryden Selfridge

William Dryden Selfridge, or just Bill to most, passed away in the early evening of February 21, 2023 peacefully and painlessly at the age of 88, or as he might say, nearly 90.
Born in Highland Park, Illinois, the youngest of four beloved siblings, Bill never ceded his fondness for the Chicagoland region, but he'd trade the big city for Minnesota just about any day of the week. With warmer weather approaching, we can effortlessly envision him canoeing through the Boundary Waters, listening to the call of the loon, and basking in all of nature's glory.
He loved dearly his wife Margaret, his family, and his friends. His superpower was seeing the best in people. It's what made him such a great salesman and such a wonderful human. And he undoubtedly loved just about every day of his long life.
Bill is survived by his two sons, Tom and Peter, and their wives Trenny and Parita along with three wonderful grandchildren.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.