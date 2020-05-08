Thomas Walter Lang, age 64, of Chanhassen, MN, died Monday, May 4, 2020 in a boating accident on Lake Minnetonka, Hennepin County, MN while fishing with a friend. The two men were thrown from their boat due to rough waters. Thomas is survived by his immediate family, a local son, Gabriel Lang, age 25; his brother, Michael Lang and wife, Janean, from La Crosse, WI; his sister Kathy Pedersen and husband, Greg, from Parker, CO; and half-sister, Mary Noel Clark from Royal Oak, MI. Tom was born in La Crosse, WI on November 11, 1955, to Jean Marie (Webster) and Raymond Henry Lang, who have preceded him in death, along with an infant sister, Karen Anne. He spent his boyhood days on the river and bluffs around La Crosse and surrounding areas. Tom was an avid sportsman, who loved all of nature and was a steward of its resources. Tom shined brightest on his snow skis, standing in a trout stream as a Master Angler, or in his workshop, a man driven by details. He was a reliable, resourceful friend you called at anytime day or night. Being an active member of the Minnetonka Yacht club, he furthered his training becoming a licensed Boat Master, captaining group excursions on his beloved Lake Minnetonka. During the winter months participated in several long, distance ski races. He worked and skied on Buck Hill and looked forward to his annual ski trips to Colorado. He participated and placed in the American Birkenbeiner ski competition, the 1992 Bush Memorial ice cup competition, and has received Service Recognition Awards from the National Ski Patrol System. With a blended family and large community of friends, Tom is dearly loved and will be missed. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held when we can all gather again in his memory. Donations to help Tom’s son are gratefully accepted at GoFundMe “Tonka Tom.”
