Thomas "Tom" Taragos, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to Heaven to join his wife, Sharon, on May 23, 2023.
Tom was born on April 29, 1946 to parents Steve and Dolores in Minneapolis, MN. He was raised in Richfield, MN and graduated from Richfield High School in 1964. After high school, Tom went to the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a business degree. In 1969, Tom married the love of his life Sharon, they were married for 52 years. During college and for many years afterwards, Tom worked as a groundskeeper at the old Metropolitan Stadium. During his time there, he was known as "Tommy the Greek" by the entire Vikings and Twins organization. He had so many wonderful stories to share about his time there from the Vikes and Twins games, to the Beatles, and meeting Elvis. He cherished those years at the Old Met. Tom also worked for Chattem Consumer products for over 35 years and he grew brands such as Gold Bond and Icy Hot. He loved his job and took so much pride in what he did.
